The second key midcentury development in economic thinking was the ascent of consumers and the priority given to their interests at the expense of producers. Of course, production and consumption are two sides of the same coin, and each person potentially plays both roles. If unions drive wages higher and prices rise, households might benefit in their paychecks and suffer in the checkout line simultaneously. If cheap imports drive domestic manufacturers out of business, the reverse might be true. But the goals of rising productivity for workers of all skill levels and in all places versus maximizing what each household can consume lead to very different policy agendas.

This tendency to prioritize consumption goes back at least to the days of Adam Smith, who wrote in The Wealth of Nations, “Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer.” With the Depression, the principle became entrenched, as Keynesians struggled to ensure sufficient demand.

The broader 1960s cultural shift toward individualism and the priority placed on fulfilling desires also moved the consumer toward the economy’s center. In modern America, efforts to promote the virtue of production over the vice of consumption are often regarded as archaic curiosities. “There is almost nothing more important we can do for our young than convince them that production is more satisfying than consumption,” wrote Republican Senator Ben Sasse in his best-selling 2017 book The Vanishing American Adult. In its review, The Atlantic characterized this view as “stoicism” and “self-denial.”

These trends helped bring about a dramatic expansion of the welfare state. Trillions of dollars poured into low-income households as the welfare system sought to guarantee an individual’s right to consumption, while doing nothing about (if not actively retarding) his ability to become more productive. Today, a welfare benefit such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, or food stamps) gets credit for “lifting people out of poverty” merely because the benefit’s cash value raises the recipients’ income above the poverty threshold, even though it does nothing to help them gain a foothold in the economy and provide for themselves.

The conviction that GDP offers a reliable proxy for prosperity, and that each individual’s satisfaction depends on the share of GDP she can consume, underlies the “economic pie” metaphor, which was born in the postwar years as well. Per the metaphor, a person’s helping of pie is dictated by two factors: the pie’s total size, and the share allocated to the slice. Pie being an obviously desirable and delicious dessert, one’s instinct is to fight for a larger share at the expense of others. But if the pie grows—or, seeing as pies do not grow—if we just bake a bigger one, everyone can have more.