Read: The simple reason that humans can’t control wildfires

My childhood was spent in acute awareness of fire seasons; they started in early fall and ended with what passed for rainy season in Southern California, 10 days or so of showers in winter. Particularly memorable was the 1978 firestorm that burned all the way down to Sunset Boulevard, charring houses on both sides of Temescal Canyon. My friends and I rode our bicycles there and then smoked marijuana in the ruins. There was another fire in the early 1990s that lit up the Malibu hillsides and turned the sky a threatening, otherworldly orange, the glowing conflagration seeming almost animal as it approached, the spotlights of planes and helicopters whirling in the night like probing antennae of the fire itself. Each time the fire threatened our home, some good fortune intervened to save us—a change in wind direction, a particularly dewy night of high humidity. And in the immediate aftermath we returned to normalcy, forgetting what a risky proposition it is to have millions of human beings perched at the edge of a very dry dessert.

These days, when a fire starts, my routine is different, but the return to normalcy is the same as it’s always been. I go online and price pool pumps, as such a contraption, costing anywhere from $1,200 to $5,000 or so, could transform my swimming pool into a cistern with sufficient water to save my house. That seems like a wise investment, doesn’t it? Then the threat passes, and the urgency recedes. I don’t buy the pump.

Read: A deadly tsunami of fire

Those of us lucky enough to survive the latest blaze unscathed forget the quickening and fear that we felt when it seemed that this time, it was headed toward us. Perhaps living in California—where fires are so frequent that I have heard people describe the ashy embers that accompany fire season as our version of snowflakes—conditions one to persistent denial. Coming right up to the edge of disaster, then moving on; that’s the California way.

The morning after my mother’s phone call, I drove to work with funnels of smoke in my rearview mirror, rising up in the Santa Monica Mountains behind me. The commute felt apocalyptic. Then I spent my day dreaming up post-apocalyptic story lines. My daily life and my work life had come together in calamity as they sometimes do in California. But not just in California. The state is often on the cutting edge—of tax reform, new technology, culinary innovations. Perhaps in fear and denial, too, we are leading the way. Wherever you are, the many dangers of climate change have heightened some already present danger: The floods are worse, the droughts more severe, the hurricanes gustier. Then you go home and escape into an imaginary future that’s even worse. We are all Californians now, dude.

The Camp Fire that erupted in Northern California almost simultaneously with the Woolsey Fire in the south was more dangerous and fatal. The Woolsey Fire, as of this writing, has burned more than 95,000 acres and killed three; the Camp Fire has burned more than 150,000 acres and killed at least 77. I focused on the fire close at hand and my own concerns—the flammable branches on my mother’s roof that might be kindling for a stray ember. And then one cooler night, when the Santa Ana winds died down and the firefighters seemed to gain the upper hand, I stopped worrying altogether.