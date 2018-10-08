But consider what each account elides. For starters, nearly all progressive Democrats favor Supreme Court rulings that stop democratic majorities from passing popularly supported laws restricting abortion, birth control, sodomy, and same-sex marriage. Insofar as they fear Kavanaugh’s influence on any of those matters, their worry is precisely that he may return them to the people. He obviously won’t rule that the Constitution forbids any of them.

He may rule that the Constitution forbids the use of race in college admissions. If he does, he’ll be staking out a view subscribed to by a majority. “Americans continue to believe colleges should admit applicants based solely on merit (70%), rather than taking into account applicants' race and ethnicity in order to promote diversity (26%),” Gallup noted in 2016, adding that “these findings suggest Americans would disagree with the Supreme Court's recent decision in Fisher v. University of Texas, in which the court essentially ruled that colleges can continue to consider race as a factor in their admissions decisions.”

Most conservatives Republicans, meanwhile, favor jurisprudence that would forbid majorities from restricting gun ownership, limiting campaign donations, or using race as a factor in university admissions.

Americans are fortunate that neither major party favors pure democracy and both seek to limit the coercive power of popular majorities.

To be sure, some anti-democratic actions are objectionable. To cite one example, Republican efforts to make it harder for Democratic constituencies to vote are both shameful and un-American. The use of procedural controls to deny Merrick Garland an up-or-down vote in the Senate was, I think, a wrongheaded transgression against a democratic norm. I vacillate on whether the Electoral College is worth retaining.

Still, almost every American can proudly cite anti-majoritarian provisions in the Constitution that they rightly want the Supreme Court to uphold and protect. There’s a lot of disagreement about the details.

But adjudicating whether an anti-democratic, “tough luck, majority” stance on a given issue fulfills or subverts this republic’s founding promise requires more than mere invocations of “democracy” or “representation.” And since the Constitution’s enumeration of certain rights “shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people,” it requires more than merely noting that a new right was recognized.

Don’t be misled by analysis implying that either side is consistent in a commitment to majority rule or in its aversion to deliberately thwarting it.