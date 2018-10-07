President Eisenhower––who had never expressed any enthusiasm for school desegregation––sent the U.S. Army into Little Rock because the court’s orders must be obeyed.

It was a turning point in American history. The long revolution of the civil-rights movement, and the social revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, changed our national life—largely for the better. The changes came not from elites, but from ordinary Americans––African Americans who refused to accept subordinate status; women who would no longer accept male domination; young people who rebelled at the killing in Vietnam. Historians and social scientists debate whether court decisions can produce social change, but one fact is undeniable. During this part of our history, when ordinary citizens demanded change from their governments, the Supreme Court often stood ready to guarantee their right to do so.

Local sheriffs could not arrest civil-rights protesters because they objected to their message, the court held. Children could not be forced to pray Christian prayers in public schools nor be disciplined for silently protesting against war. Elected leaders had a First Amendment right to oppose the Vietnam War. Southern politicians could not use defamation law to close down critical coverage of their racial policies. Sexual dissenters could write and publish about erotic matters. Local authorities could not use the idea of “decency” to suppress dissenting speech.

The president could not refuse the order of a federal court by refusing to provide his tapes to a federal prosecutor.

As a young man––not yet a lawyer––I took for granted the Court’s role as an enforcer of national boundaries. The Court defended them by majorities that knew no party. The chief justice, Earl Warren, was a Republican politician who had run for vice president on his party’s ticket. The courts two leading liberals, William J. Brennan and Arthur Goldberg, came from different parties. Lewis Powell, who became the Court’s swing justice, had spent his life in the service of business and established power; but when he took the bench he defied the president who had elevated him.

The Court’s path was a wavering one. Sometimes it was tolerant of injustice; sometimes it moved ahead of where society was, and (as in the case of the death penalty) backtracked. But as the turn of the century came and went, its decisions still often pointed the way to a more perfect union. Women could not be jailed for having an abortion. The state of Virginia could not exclude women from the state military academy on the grounds that soldiering was not women’s stuff. States could not pass laws designating LGBT people as inferior and less deserving of rights, or jail them for consensual sex. Marriage rights extended to same-sex couples.

These decisions were controversial. Many people considered many of them wrong. But this was the nation’s court; its decisions were rooted in the Constitution and in a shared interest in national unity.