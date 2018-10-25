One analogue to this attack is the anthrax episode of 2001. Soon after 9/11, a bunch of letters containing anthrax spores were mailed anonymously to Democratic politicians and news media offices. At the time, the lack of a suspect did not preclude insight into his identity and even inner thought-process. When asked by a reporter if there was any direct connection between 9/11 and the anthrax letters that followed, President Bush replied: “I have no direct evidence but there are some links … both series of actions are motivated to disrupt Americans’ way of life.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has offered a similar explanation for this week’s anonymous bombs. After admitting that we have yet to “find the perpetrator or perpetrators,” he nonetheless argued that “Someone is trying, or some group of people are trying to terrorize us, trying to get us to lose faith in our government, in our institutions, in our society." Alternatively, he mused, “Someone is trying to quash voices in this country using violence.” The number of interpretations is seemingly endless. To the explosives expert Ryan Morris, it’s equally obvious that “Whoever is doing this is just trying to elicit a fear or disrupt something” because “There are a multitude of more sophisticated methodologies that would have worked if they really wanted this to work.”

So the mail bomber is a right-wing zealot. Or a left-wing zealot. Who is trying to make Americans lose faith in government. Or society. Or to silence people. Or to make everyone afraid.

What do all of these presumed motives have in common? They’re based on the observable consequences of the mail bombings. De Blasio and others are inferring the terrorist’s motives directly from the observable effects of his behavior.

Americans are afraid. Therefore, the terrorist is trying to make them afraid. Americans are worried that if they speak out, they’ll be targeted. Therefore, the terrorist is trying to silence them.

Correspondent Inference Theory sheds some light on what’s happening here. The theory was developed in the 1960s and 1970s by the social psychologist Edward Jones to explain the cognitive process by which individuals determine what other people want. He relied on the foundational work of Fritz Heider, who saw individuals as “naïve psychologists” driven by a practical need to simplify, comprehend, and predict other people’s motives.

Jones showed that observers tend to interpret an actor’s objective in terms of the consequence of the action. He offered the following example to illustrate the assumption that effect and objective are one and the same: A boy notices his mother shut the door, and the room becomes less noisy; the correspondent inference is that she wanted quiet. Sometimes this inference system pans out, sometimes it doesn’t: Maybe the boy’s mother felt a draft.