The entry noting his “alleged misconduct” read, “Rape accusations, sexual harrassment [sic], coercion, unsolicited invitations to his apartment, a dude who snuck into Binders???” (The last allegation references Binders Full of Women Writers, an invite-only Facebook group.) In the document’s telling, “Men accused of physical sexual violence by multiple women are highlighted in red.” His name was highlighted in red.

He later published an essay emphatically denying the rape allegations, writing in part:

I don’t like intercourse, I don’t like penetrating people with objects, and I don’t like receiving oral sex. My entire sexuality is wrapped up in BDSM. Cross-dressing, bondage, masochism. I’m always the bottom. I’ve been in long romantic relationships with women without ever seeing them naked. Almost every time I’ve had intercourse during the past 10 years, it has been in the context of dominance/submission, often without my consent, and usually while I’m tied up or in a straitjacket and hood. I’ve never had sex with anyone who works in media. I am not seeking to come out about my sexuality as a means of creating a diversion, as Kevin Spacey appeared to do when he was accused of sexual misconduct. I’ve always been open about my sexuality, and I have even written entire books on the topic. I’ve never raped anybody. I would even go one step further: There is no one in the world who believes that I raped them.

The essay caused at least one named person to come forward, alleging untoward behavior––but nothing close to “multiple allegations of rape.”

Was Stephen Elliott defamed? Should Google be compelled to turn over data that could help him identify who put him on the list?

Those questions are at the heart of a federal lawsuit that he filed last week. It seeks at least $1.5 million in damages and a court-ordered retraction. This is an effort to think through its broader implications. Regardless of whether one sympathizes with the plaintiff or the defendants, the lawsuit raises significant legal issues that extend far beyond this case.

Prominent among them are questions of privacy and anonymous speech. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff states his intention to seek the identities of the people who created, circulated, edited, published, or publicized the list, in part by trying to force Google to turn over metadata from the spreadsheet. Google reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter, “We will oppose any attempt by Mr. Elliott to obtain information about this document from us.” According to The New York Times, “Google’s press team said that such information would be turned over if Mr. Elliott provided the company with a valid court order.” A journalist at The Verge questioned whether Google still has the data.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation opposes the plaintiff. In a blog post about this lawsuit, one of its staffers, Aaron Mackey, argues that the First Amendment “protects anonymous speakers like the contributors to the Shitty Media Men list, who were trying to raise awareness about what they see as a pervasive problem: predatory men in media.”