But Roberts understood the history of the Court and of the nation. Even among the chiefs, he observed, there had been only one John Marshall, who served for 34 years at the beginning of the 19th century and wrote the seminal Marbury v. Madison decision, which established the Court’s power. Marshall “had the opportunity to decide the great questions because the Constitution was undeveloped,” Roberts told the clerks.

“It’s not like that anymore,” he said. “I was born in the wrong era.”

Perhaps not, but the chief may yet have the chance to be great. With Brett Kavanaugh just confirmed as the newest justice, Roberts, at 63, will still be the fourth-youngest member of the Court. If he serves until he’s 80, he won’t reach the halfway point of his tenure until 2020. Assuming Kavanaugh does veer the Court further to the right, on many issues Roberts will be the new swing justice, replacing Anthony Kennedy in the middle. The newly constituted Court will truly be the Roberts Court.

Roberts already seems to appreciate what greatness in his own time might look like. His votes in cases on gun control, campaign finance, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were indeed injudicious intrusions on democracy and ran counter to his exhortations about how issues such as same-sex marriage ought to be left to other branches of government. But in 2012, in the signal case of Roberts’s time on the Court—on the fate of Obamacare—the chief justice proved himself a worthy descendant of Marshall. That’s not because Obamacare necessarily was wise social policy (I happen to think it was), but because the chief correctly recognized that the proper role of the Court wasn’t to resolve that question.

As the decisive vote in the 5–4 ruling that upheld the Affordable Care Act, Roberts kept the Court out of the political maelstrom. The ACA was the key policy achievement of Barack Obama’s presidency. Opponents of the statute—those who had lost out to democracy, in the legislative debate—went to federal court to undo the law. Lower courts disagreed on the constitutionality of its so-called individual mandate, which required most Americans to have health insurance or pay a penalty. (Congress ultimately repealed the mandate in late 2017.) The justices agreed to step in. Had the justices invalidated the law, the Court could well have become the overriding issue in the 2012 presidential election. Roberts saw the institutional toll that might have taken on the Court.

The constitutionality of the mandate turned on two questions: Did Congress have power under the Commerce Clause to coerce individuals to engage in specific activity? And could the ACA’s penalty qualify as a “tax” that could be levied under the Constitution’s Taxing Clause? Most constitutional experts thought the first answer was easy: yes. That rendered a second answer unnecessary. But the oral arguments at the Court in March 2012 showed otherwise.