During the 2016 election, the power of partisanship was the basis of Trump’s victory. As a candidate, Trump dismissed the pundits who predicted that his full-throated partisan appeals threatened a replay of the 1964 election, when Senator Barry Goldwater’s right-wing extremism convinced some Republicans to vote for Lyndon Johnson.

In the end, Trump was right; the pundits were wrong. There was very little movement in the electoral map. Although there was a small number of Democrats who voted for Trump in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, the real key to Trump’s Electoral College victory was that in the final weeks of the campaign—using Hillary Clinton’s email scandal as a perfect foil and capitalizing on Russian social-media hijinks to stir division—Trump whipped up Republican energy behind the ticket. The red states did not turn blue. This was essential, or his approximately 78,000 vote-margin in swing states would not have mattered. Faced with the choice between Trump and Clinton on election day, Republicans came home.

Trump’s theory of politics has also been crucial to his success on Capitol Hill. The president has depended on the Republican Congress to protect him from investigation and to send key legislative items—such as the corporate tax cut—to his desk for a signature. Though there have been a handful of Republicans, like Senator Jeff Flake, who enjoy criticizing the president on television, by and large Republicans have voted in unison.

Trump has not left this to chance. He has been extremely aggressive staying on the campaign trail, holding rallies to build his own support and to make sure that candidates in key states understand the risk of opposing him. Many Republican candidates have declared their allegiance to the president as the head of the party. With Trump counting on the fact that Republican legislators will always come home, he has been able to employ a parliamentary governing style, in which the White House and congressional majority act with a degree of unity that even the late President Woodrow Wilson would have admired.

Now the president is testing out his theory for a third time—and it might work again. Many midterm elections go poorly for the party of the president. There is a long list of elections in which the opposition party either gains control of Congress—1946, 1994, or 2006—or at a minimum takes control of one chamber, such as in 2010. This year, the prospects for Republicans seemed even more bleak, given the depth of Democratic anger. It also appeared that many Republican voters were turned off about their commander in chief. But Trump refused to listen. He bet that, come November, Republicans would come home. Since Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, the president has done everything possible to whip Republican voters into a frenzy. He has blasted Democrats as a radical mob, warned of an immigration crisis on the borders, joked about physically assaulting news reporters, and started to take jabs at potential Democratic presidential candidates.