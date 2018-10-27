As a young man traveling across Europe in the nineties, I went to attend services in Amsterdam, to listen to the reading of the Torah and sing ancient liturgy. Through my life I had experienced the Sabbath as a moment of uncommon generosity, when doors were flung open and extra settings placed at the table. I felt like an invader, however, when I approached the brick fence of the Dutch synagogue.

Further reading: Is it time for the Jews to leave Europe?

There was no usher to greet me, no old man to point me in the direction of a prayer book and a kippah. A bald Israeli sat behind thick glass, next to an iron turnstile, and asked for my passport. He viewed me as a potential assailant, which was entirely understandable, given the dangers of the world. But it also made it impossible for me to feel the comfort that is the precondition for spirituality.

Many years later, I stood outside my own synagogue in Washington. It was a shirtsleeves spring day with a breeze so perfect that it felt set by thermostat. To celebrate Israel’s birthday, the Hebrew school hosted a fair on a plaza. As I watched my kids make their way from game to game, then dancing with abandon, I saw two Israeli journalists I knew. They began to ask anthropological questions about the event they were witnessing. One of them paused to marvel at the normality (or is it abnormality?) of Jewish existence in America, so free from anxiety and from a sense of vulnerability. It was as if the spectacle on display obviated the need for celebration, he quipped. Perhaps, America was another Zion.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) has been reported as a source of the anti-Semitic rage of Robert D. Bowers, the man allegedly responsible for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The organization was an expression of the achievement of American Jewry. There has only been a small trickle of Jewish immigrants to aid since the exodus from the Soviet Union, so the beneficent hand is extended to strangers. Instead of pulling up the ladder of self-advancement behind themselves, HIAS attempted to boost others up it. Perhaps this impulse toward generosity motivated Bowers to murder.

In Donald Trump’s abhorrence for globalism and in his inability to smack down David Duke, it was easy to hear the ominous chords of history, to see how he was activating dormant hatreds with his conspiratorial tropes. But it was always easy to see how Jews, with their well-developed institutions and communal resources, were not the most vulnerable targets of Trump’s racialism. I felt pride that so much of the organized Jewish community resisted the impulse to elevate its own problems above those of the more vulnerable.

Of course, this was not every corner of the Jewish community. After Charlottesville, Gary Cohn couldn’t bring himself to resign from his job. After Squirrel Hill, Jared Kushner and Sheldon Adelson will likely stand their ground. In response to this massacre, every synagogue will protect itself with great security, with more cameras, and more guards. They will do what is necessary to create a sense of safety, which will also invariably inhibit the sense of escaping from the secular world. Richard Bowers committed a crime on shabbat, and it will reverberate as a crime against shabbat.