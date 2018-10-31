For the larger community, there will be things to do. This Sabbath, and for some time to come, the usual companies of volunteer guards outside synagogues will probably have several times as many volunteers as usual. There have been, and will be, collective services, and in future years, this event will probably be mentioned in the brief memorial service that occurs on each of the major holidays. But there will continue to be whiskey and cake after Sabbath services, the bar and bat mitzvahs will be celebrated, the holiday foods will be made, and the laughter will return.

The Jews, in short, have been here before, and they know what to do. They will not doubt their place in the United States, the country in which, as George Washington told the Jews of Newport, “It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights.” They know they belong here as much as anyone else. But they will brood, as will many of their fellow citizens, about why this slaughter happened now.

To some extent, they will understand that it was ever thus. No one goes around fuming about Semites—so let us drop the term anti-Semitism for Jew-hatred, for that is what it is. It is ancient, and enduring, of left and right, of Christian, Muslim, and atheist, of Greek, Roman, Babylonian, Crusader, and Nazi. It has always been there and always will be there—although any Jew who visits the Arch of Titus in Rome, with its bas relief of Roman soldiers triumphantly carrying off the instruments of the Temple after the sack of Jerusalem in 70 C.E., bears witness to a second truth: Collectively, the Jews outlive their enemies. In 1948 Jewish refugees in Rome, still displaced after World War II, celebrated the creation of the state of Israel by assembling by the arch.

The Pittsburgh massacre was the work of a single, deranged man. No one told him to do it, although in the dark corners of social media plenty of people applauded him and would have gladly egged him on. But it is not entirely accidental that this happened now, nor is it accidental that it happened to the Jews.

In the 18th and early 19th centuries, the miasma theory of infection held that foul air bred disease. Medically, of course, this was incorrect. Socially and morally, however, the miasma theory remains valid. In 2017, an eminent academic figure with whom I was having coffee, and who does not wear his heart on his sleeve, leaned over to me and said, “You know, we Jews can smell it”—the atmosphere in which violence incubates and breeds.

The miasma of today is one created by a world in which journalists are described as “enemies of the people,” in which immigrants fleeing chaos or seeking opportunity are accused of harboring terrorists and carrying leprosy, in which a politician aspiring to the highest positions of leadership in Congress says, “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg to BUY this election!” It is the miasma created by a leader who cheers a candidate for body-slamming a reporter, and whose subordinates’ professed sorrow for bullet-riddled old men and women is swiftly displaced by self-pity and grievance that their boss is being picked on.