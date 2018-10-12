These instructors’ actions show that the discussion surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not actually a discussion; instead, it is a constant re-litigation of whether Israel should be treated in the same fashion as other countries. I asked Cheney-Lippold’s lawyer if the professor would boycott any other country in all situations. The answer was no. At the root of that position is a refusal to accept Israel’s legitimacy as a state.

College campuses are often caricatured for, in the eyes of critics, trying too hard to make students feel safe and comfortable. I don’t think that creating an inclusive academic environment deserves criticism, but the same courtesy must be extended toward all students, including those who support Israel.

Last week, in the window after Cheney-Lippold’s story died down and before Peterson’s emerged, a Michigan student's account of a mandatory lecture for her major lit up social media. She said the lecturer claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler are both “guilty of genocide.”

Israel’s collegiate opponents frame the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in black-and-white terms: Palestine, good; Israel, bad. Anyone who believes Israel has a right to exist? Also bad.

This broad-brush tactic means that the whole range of experiences and political perspectives among Zionists—from the most progressive Zionists, who wish to end the occupation and who call out Netanyahu’s unequal treatment of Arabs and women and secular Jews, to their most right-wing counterparts, who view expansion of Israeli settlements as a biblical imperative—are put under a single normative umbrella: Bad. Unacceptable. Unfit for dialogue.

Serious conversations about real challenges in Israel (and there are many—just talk to any Israeli, or read the editorial pages of Israeli newspapers) aren’t happening on American college campuses, because pro-Israel students have to spend all their time and energy making the basic argument that Israel has a right to exist.

What’s most depressing about study abroad becoming the latest battleground in the conflict is that living in Israel offers American students their best chance to develop a sophisticated understanding of the country and its policies.

I spent a semester abroad at Hebrew University, in east Jerusalem, an area that the United Nations views as disputed territory. Notably, the university itself is not located in a contested area—the Hebrew University campus is the only Israeli-owned land in east Jerusalem whose ownership is not questioned by international bodies. But my dorm was technically located in a settlement, a Jewish neighborhood that was built in what many people view as Palestinian land.

I studied Hebrew in a class with a Palestinian human-rights lawyer from Ramallah. From the window of our shared classroom, I could see the wall that Israel built to keep out Palestinian terrorists during the bus bombings of the Second Intifada—a wall that serves the dual function of separating Palestinian families and friends.