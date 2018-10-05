Despite the clear falsehoods in his story, Van Dyke stood a good chance of being a free man. Police officers are rarely charged for killing black men in the line of duty, and when they are, leaning on the defense that they feared for their lives usually satisfies a jury. Police need only persuade jurors that their fear of harm was “reasonable,” a standard that has proven shockingly easy to meet in a country where black men have long been targets of suspicion.

The evidence against Van Dyke was overwhelming, but that was no reason to assume that he would be convicted. According to the Chicago Tribune, a Chicago police officer hasn’t been convicted of murder in “half a century.” New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo was never charged in the death of Eric Garner, despite video of him choking Garner to death. Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann was never charged for killing 12-year old Tamir Rice, despite the video showing him firing only moments after pulling up to the scene. Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the shooting of Philando Castile as he reached for his identification, despite video showing the aftermath of the confrontation. These are all examples of the system working, because this is what the system is actually designed to do: provide impunity to police, no matter what harm they cause.

During jury selection, prosecutors unsuccessfully accused the defense of deliberately eliminating black jurors from the pool—a practice that is technically unconstitutional, but which lawyers have often gotten away with by finding a race-neutral pretext. (Ironically, it is usually prosecutors who seek to eliminate black defendants, believing they may be too sympathetic to the accused.) Although Chicago is about one-third African American, only one of the final 12 jurors was black. Van Dyke’s decision to allow the jury to render the verdict, rather than the judge, was a vote of confidence in the tradition of police officers being acquitted in cases like these.

The fact that the Chicago jury rejected Van Dyke’s explanation, that he feared for his life when he shot McDonald at close range, and then continued shooting as he lay on the ground, may be evidence that the broadcast of black death from body cameras and dash videos is altering Americans’ perceptions of police infallibility. Perhaps it was the fact that the jury was more diverse than it might have been in a different city. Maybe Van Dyke’s testimony, in which he shed tears as he insisted that he was afraid of McDonald, backfired. Or perhaps it was the particularly brutal reputation of the Chicago police, which has paid out more than $500 million in abuse settlements over the past decade, and which has a long legacy of illegal detention, corruption, discrimination and torture, a legacy that has marred its legitimacy and neutralized the enhanced benefit of the doubt police usually receive.

Whatever the case may be, the system as it exists is designed to protect men like Van Dyke, and justify the killings of men like McDonald. That it failed in this case, is not cause for celebration—what would be worth celebrating is a system that prevents killings like these in the first place.