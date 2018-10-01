These realities do not excuse the Senate from a rigorous review of allegations that bear on character and temperament. In the confirmation process involving Justice Clarence Thomas, the FBI was promptly tasked with supplementing its background investigation after Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. The hearings then scheduled to hear public testimony lasted three days and multiple witnesses other than Hill and Thomas appeared. The last session ended at two in the morning.

Yet the Senate majority controlling the Kavanaugh nominations process was ready to dispense altogether with a supplemental background inquiry in responding to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations. It responded with a one day-hearing notable for unique features, including a severely truncated witness list, confined to Ford and Kavanaugh, and members limited to five minutes of questioning that rendered impossible any coherent factual development.

Then the last part of the hearing was devoted entirely to a fairly unabashed political appeal to Republicans to rally around their nominee. This portion, dominated by majority member oratory, tied up neatly with Kavanaugh's opening statement. He set the stage for a political argument with his reference to Democratic conspiracy, including a motivation to avenge the Clintons, and Republicans in the second half put a sharp exclamatory point on his position.

The suggestion in nomination battles that one side or the other, or both, are playing politics is not unusual. But the one-day hearing was fundamentally organized around two objectives: obstructing any opportunity for bona fide fact-finding and an explicit appeal for a resolution dictated by partisan affiliation. This is new.

Only when its hand was forced by the need on a close vote to answer concerns expressed by Senators Flake, Collins, Manchin, and Murkowski, has the Republican leadership in the Kavanaugh process acquiesced in the 11th hour in a further inquiry limited in time and scope. But it did so only after successfully persuading Republican committee members to vote as a bloc to move the nomination to the floor. It did not commit to additional public hearings. There will be none.

One might believe that this turn of events means that the Republican strategy failed and that, rather than supplying a precedent for the future, its about-face in acceding to a week’s additional inquiry will revitalize the norms. But the return on the Republican gambit should not be too hastily discounted. The new fact-finding venture has been compressed, limited to “less than one week.” There are conflicting reports about the terms of the probe. NBC News reported that the White House dictated to the FBI a preliminary and short witness list, which would suggest that the extent of the investigation will depend on the preferences of the Republican Senate leadership and the minimum requirements of the senators whom the White House must have to win confirmation. President Trump and White House officials have disputed that, insistingthey have not limited the probe, although an unnamed senior official confirmed some of the NBC report to the Washington Post. Moreover, fueling the skepticism about the White House claims, senior administration officials have suggested that it is the Senate that is dictating the terms—a claim inconsistent with the argument that the FBI is running a fully professional inquiry free of external political pressure.

In other words, much like the one-day hearing, this is a highly managed fact-finding, and it comes only because the White House and Republican majority were forced into it. The meaning of this episode for the viability of the norms may also depend on the outcome—on whether this maneuvering to limit an investigation is later seen to have helped achieve confirmation of this now-controversial nominee.