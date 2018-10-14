That revised system was tested in a 1987 case called McCleskey v. Kemp.The defendant, Warren McCleskey, was an African American man sentenced under Georgia’s new procedures to die for murdering Atlanta police officer Frank Schlatt. McCleskey challenged his sentence by proffering a massive statistical study of the death penalty in Georgia by legal scholars David Baldus and Charles Pulaski and statistician George Woodworth. They concluded that, controlling for other variables, murderers who killed white people were four times more likely to receive a death sentence than those who killed African Americans. In other words, it said, Georgia was “operating a dual system,” based on race: the legal penalty for killing whites was significantly greater than for killing blacks.

Punishing by race seemed a clear violation of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment” and of the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of “the equal protection of the laws.”

But the Supreme Court divided. Four justices—Justices William Brennan, Thurgood Marshall, Harry A. Blackmun, and John Paul Stevens—voted to reject Georgia’s racist system. Four others—Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist and Justices Byron White, Sandra Day O’Connor, and Antonin Scalia—wanted to approve it.

Powell cast the deciding vote and wrote the majority opinion, concluding, “At most, the Baldus study indicates a discrepancy that appears to correlate with race. Apparent disparities in sentencing are an inevitable part of our criminal justice system.”

Statistical evidence, Powell argued, could provide “only a likelihood that a particular factor entered into some decisions”; it could never establish certainty that it had done so in any individual case.

Anyone from the tobacco south recognizes the logic. In 1964, during Powell’s service on the Philip Morris board, the U.S. surgeon general released the famous report, Smoking and Health. Then as now, the numbers were unmistakable: cigarettes kill smokers.

But Philip Morris, like all the rest of the industry, responded with denial. The statistical correlation, the industry said, didn’t prove anything. Something else might be causing the cancer. In response, a member of the company’s board stated, “We don’t accept the idea that there are harmful agents in tobacco.”

The logic Powell applied to the death penalty is the same logic Philip Morris employed while he served on its board. Numbers on paper don’t prove a thing.

The death-penalty lawyer Anthony Amsterdam has called McCleskey “the Dred Scott decision of our time”—the moral equivalent of the 1857 opinion denying black Americans any chance of citizenship. After his retirement, Powell told his biographer that he would change his vote in McCleskey if he could.

But it was too late. The Supreme Court was committed to cigarette-maker logic.