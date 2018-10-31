Or has there?

The weakest part of E.S.’s defense is her claim that she was not disparaging Muhammad—that by suggesting he was a pedophile she was merely relaying the “facts” in a spirit of objectivity. This is not tenable, given that to describe a person as a pedophile is to simultaneously condemn that person—and to condemn them in the most strenuous way possible. Moreover, the concept of pedophilia only makes sense in the context of the modern distinction between children and adults; in biblical times, child brides were part of the norm. So applying the term to Muhammad is anachronistic. Neither can E.S.’s assertion that her comments were designed to foster “an objective and lively discussion” be taken seriously.

Yet the ECHR’s judgment is not wholly convincing either. Consider, for example, its complaint that E.S.’s “statements [about Muhammad] were not phrased in a neutral manner aimed at being an objective contribution to a public debate concerning child marriages.” This is clearly true, but it’s hard to see how this is remotely relevant to the case or why the ECHR should lament the absence of objectivity in a seminar on Islam sponsored by a right-wing party in Austria. Who cares if E.S. said things that didn’t meet the standards of an “objective contribution to a public debate”? Clearly there is a whole range of expression that falls dismally below such standards, and yet we should still want to protect the right of individuals to engage in it. Thus the notion of certain kinds of expression, in the ECHR’s words, “going beyond the permissible limits of an objective debate” seems tendentiously and worryingly narrow.

Another problem relates to the ECHR’s endorsement of the argument that E.S.’s statements were “capable of stirring up prejudice and putting at risk religious peace.” While it’s not difficult to imagine that E.S.’s statements about Muhammad would have flattered the prejudices of some or even many of her listeners, it’s not clear how what she said would have put religious peace in Austria at risk. The ECHR, for its part, provides scarce illumination on this, although there are clearly two possibilities. One is that E.S.’s statements were so inflammatory as to stir up members of her audience to harass or violently attack Muslims. The other is that some Muslims, on coming across her statements, would be so riled up as to violently attack E.S. or even other non-Muslims. Given the substance of what E.S. said, it seems unlikely that anyone would take up arms against Muslims on hearing it. But who seriously doubts the chances of some jihadist taking up arms against E.S. and her sympathizers on hearing what she had to say about Muhammad?

In the current political climate in Europe, where only the most courageous cartoonist would dare to make fun of the Prophet Muhammad, it is hard not to read the ECHR’s ruling as a concession to those who wouldn’t hesitate to interpret E.S.’s comments not just as offensive, but as deserving of a murderous retaliation.

