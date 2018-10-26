Inevitably, Trump would soon return to form. We don’t frequently hear either of those rhetorical devices invoked often anymore. The beginning of the end was when Trump initially condemned the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended with the murder of the counter-protester Heather Heyer, and then turned around, withdrew that condemnation, and insisted there were “some very fine people” on both sides. Despite Trump’s initial condemnation, white nationalists were left convinced that the president, whatever his aides might convince him to say publicly, was sympathetic to their movement.

This all established a clear pattern: Fake Trump is magnanimous, Real Trump is petty. Fake Trump represents all Americans, Real Trump only cares about his base.

The problem is not, as some have suggested, an eroding standard of “civility” in political discourse. Even early in the Republic, politics at the presidential level were often nasty. But there is a distinction between speech that is mean, objectionable, or even false, and speech that explicitly justifies violence. In a democracy, civility is optional. Nonviolence is essential. Which is why condemnations of political violence against their opponents by American presidents must be genuine.

Adam Serwer: Trump hits the panic button

That is what makes Trump’s frequent, obvious insincerity dangerous, because there are times when the president must be trusted. On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida Republican, was arrested for sending explosive devices to Democratic leaders and prominent Trump critics, including the cable-news network CNN. For the past week, the president has issued the rote condemnations of political violence that one would expect from a U.S. president. The problem is that there’s no reason to believe he means a word of it.

As my colleague David Frum writes, Trump has not made any gestures of sympathy towards those targeted, he has framed himself as the true victim of an attempt to assassinate leaders of the opposition party, and he suggested that the anger that led to the bombs was the result of the media being too critical of him. Last week, the president praised a congressman who, in an act of utter cowardice, physically attacked a reporter who asked him a question; at other times the president has encouraged his supporters to attack anti-Trump protesters by offering to pay their legal bills. In the meantime, the Republican Party has been running ads accusing Democrats of encouraging violence, even as the president does just that publicly, a gambit some in the media have rewarded by suggesting that left-wing protesters heckling politicians in restaurants is a kind of violence.

An irony of this discourse is that conservative Trump defenders, and some in the media, have adopted a version the oft-parodied argument among some on the left that words can constitute violence: Left-wing words are violence, and right-wing violence is just words.