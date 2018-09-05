All that has changed. The end of the draft, the privatization and outsourcing of many former military functions, the shift from a large Cold War–era standing Army to today’s smaller, special-ops-intensive force—all of these and other forces have made military service an atypical rather than a usual experience. As I argued three years ago in The Atlantic, one effect has been to create “Chickenhawk Nation”: a country that is always at war, but very few of whose citizens fight. “The 1 percent” is mainly a reference to the economic elite. But it could also apply to the total proportion of Americans who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, or other foreign theaters during the post–9/11 ongoing wars. “Thank you for your service,” the other 99 percent of Americans say before football games and at airports. Then they—we—think about something else.

This is a setup for news about one of the trends in this year’s politics whose consequences could improve American governance in the long run. The trend is the significant proportion of “young veterans”—those mainly under the age of 45, who have served during the long-wars era—who have now decided to run for office. According to Rye Barcott, a Marine Corps veteran in his late 30s who is the head of an organization called With Honor, some 400 recent-era veterans (including some incumbents) entered races for the House of Representatives this year, which Barcott says may be twice as many as in recent cycles. After the primaries, some 200 of them are still in the running (for the total of 435 House seats). With Honor’s goal is to increase the number of them who win, in this cycle and beyond.

I have written about Rye Barcott before in this space—seven years ago, when he had founded a charity called Carolina for Kibera to benefit children and families in the slum area of Nairobi called Kibera. (Barcott had gone to Kenya while an undergraduate, on an ROTC scholarship, at the University of North Carolina; then after graduation in 2001 had become a Marine Corps intelligence officer, serving in Bosnia, the Horn of Africa, and Iraq; and after leaving the Marines had gone into business but also written a book and set up his charity.) My colleague Ron Brownstein wrote for The Atlantic earlier this year about With Honor and its effort to improve American politics by involving and supporting more young-veteran candidates.

The news since then: With Honor is announcing Wednesday that it has raised $20 million toward its goal of $30 million to spend on this cycle’s elections. The biggest increment was a $10 million gift from Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos—a rare active-politics involvement by the head of Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post—plus other significant contributions from business figures such as Alice Walton, Jim Walton, Les and Abigail Wexner, Howard and Sheri Schultz, and “many other small dollar donors nationwide from both parties,” according to the organization’s press release.