It is tempting to think that willingness to disclose and report unwanted sexual experiences would be higher today than almost 40 years ago, but that confidence is misplaced. A 2018 survey found that more than 45 percent of college women kept silent about sexual assaults and only 2.6 percent of women who experienced attempted or completed rape reported the incident to police.

In the early 1980s, as today, it would have been highly unusual for Ford to have told anyone. She may not even have had the language of date rape at the time.

In fact, the 1984-85 survey found that only 30 percent of respondents who reported having experienced the behaviors constituting date- or acquaintance-rape answered yes to the question: “I believe I was a victim of rape.”

In a 2018 study, researchers found that fully half the sample acknowledged their experience as either sexual assault or rape. This finding was consistent with a meta-analysis of 28 studies involving more than 5,900 female survivors of rape, from 2016. Still, in the era of the #MeToo movement, it is dismaying that the accurate labeling of rape isn’t universal.

Another common assumption about what Ford alleges is that, as Trump might put it, even if it happened it wasn’t “that bad.” Or that it couldn’t be “that bad,” because it’s common.

One member of a panel of Republican women interviewed by CNN asked, “What 17-year-old boy hasn’t done this in high school?” The answer then, as now, is that about 75 percent of high school boys have not attempted unwanted sexual contact, attempted to rape, or raped. Even though sexual assault is a common experience for women, most men are not sexual aggressors.

For researchers, one especially dark spot in the data is that among the minority of men who report attempting sexual assault, an even smaller minority acknowledge the gravity of what they’ve done. The 1984-85 survey found that 10 percent of those who attempted to force sex acts thought what they did “was definitely rape,” and the figure was even lower among those who completed unwanted penetration. Brett Kavanaugh categorically denies that he sexually assaulted Ford; but if he did, maybe he just didn’t see himself as doing something wrong.

What is seen as “business as usual” to perpetrators and their defenders, however, is, again, simply not reflective of how the majority of men conduct themselves—let alone how survivors experience their assaults.

Studies on the effects of sexual assault on survivors have found that even when women do not use the words “sexual assault” or “rape” to acknowledge their experiences, they still consistently report feeling victimized or otherwise negatively affected. Rape survivors experience higher than average levels of depression and PTSD. But even in the absence of formal diagnoses, sexual assault takes its toll both at the time it occurs and for decades to come. The recent #WhyIDidntReport movement on social media gives some idea of the shame, humiliation, anxiety, changes in self-perception, and fear that can follow victims for years after an assault.

Sexual assault is damaging, and so is the—wildly incorrect— assumption that if the assault is “bad,” then the victim will come forward.

Mary Koss is a Regents’ Professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona.