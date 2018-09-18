Two cases this fall may require the Supreme Court to tinker further. Madison v. Alabama, to be argued on October 2, asks whether states can execute demented murderers who no longer remember their crimes; Bucklew v. Precythe asks when, if ever, a prisoner’s individual physical condition makes execution by lethal injection “cruel and unusual.”

Vernon Madison murdered an Alabama police officer in 1985. The state twice procured death sentences by using unconstitutional tactics—first, excluding blacks from the jury and, second, sneaking improper evidence into the record. After a third trial, the jury recommended life in prison, but the trial judge imposed a sentence of death. That sentence was affirmed by state courts in 1998; Madison then filed federal challenges, which were finally rejected in 2015.

Meanwhile, Madison’s health collapsed. After a series of strokes, he is now unable to walk, and is also incontinent, legally blind, and so demented that he cannot recite the alphabet or rephrase a simple sentence. Perhaps most important legally, he can no longer remember the crime he committed, though he does understand that the state plans to execute him for murder.

Madison’s legal team—led by Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative—argues that “No penological justification or retributive value can be found in executing a severely impaired and incompetent prisoner.”

Alabama’s response is that the goals of capital punishment—retribution for the wrong and sending a warning to possible future offenders—are served as long as Madison knows why he is being executed, even if he doesn’t remember committing the acts. Madison’s particular condition may have been verified by doctors, the state argues, but dementia has many causes. Future claims of dementia and memory loss will be too easy to fake.

The high court has already held that states may not execute the mentally ill or the intellectually disabled; the leap to the demented would seem inevitable. But Justice Anthony Kennedy, the force behind these limits, has left the court, and death jurisprudence, as of the first Monday of next month, will likely be more volatile than usual.

In November, the court will take up the case of Russell Bucklew, whom the state of Missouri seeks to execute for the 1996 murder of Michael Sanders. Sanders had given shelter in his trailer to Stephanie Ray, Bucklew’s former girlfriend, and her children. Bucklew stalked Ray and burst into the trailer with a shotgun. He killed Sanders and abducted Ray; she was freed only after a police chase and shootout in which she was wounded. While Bucklew was awaiting trial, he escaped from a local jail and attacked Ray’s mother and her fiancé with a hammer.

In the current case, Bucklew doesn’t contest his guilt, nor does he claim that Missouri’s lethal-injection protocol is in itself “cruel and unusual.” His is what lawyers call an “as applied” challenge. What that means is this: Though lethal injection may pass muster for most executions, he argues, in his individual case, because of his unusual physical condition, the injection will cause him intense and intolerable pain. He suffers from a rare medical condition call cavernous hemangioma. The condition has given rise to multiple blood-filled tumors in his head and mouth. These make it difficult to breathe and are prone to bloody rupture. He must sleep sitting up to avoid choking on his own blood. Being strapped flat to a gurney will subject him to suffocation, he argues. In addition, since his blood vessels are affected, he says, those administering the drugs will probably have to use a lengthy and painful procedure called a “cutdown” before the drugs can be administered, prolonging the agony.