But suppose you aren't one of those who insists on blocking out singular they? You might object: "But I do speak as naturally as possible, and so why should I master this new they just because people ask me to?" My answer here is: How do you feel about saying Billy and me went to the store? Or: Tom and him like making mudpies?

Of course, the idea that I must be used as a subject and me as an object is beaten into us so soundly from an early age that most of us barely feel like we're working to observe this rule. But it is yet another vestige of the notion that English is supposed to operate like Latin and Greek, this time in terms of how subject and object are expressed.

One problem is that languages differ massively in how they sort out subjects and objects, and we don't have to go far afield to see ones that operate like English. In French, Billy and me (whoops, I) went to the store is certainly not Guillaume et je sommes allées au magasin. Rather, one uses moi, for me: Guillaume et moi sommes allées au magasin. Yet the French operate under no inferiority complex about their language. Why, then, is it wrong in English to say Billy and me went to the store?

After all, there are plenty of ways we use me (or him, her, us, or them) as subjects all the time, with no one batting an eye. "Who broke the lamp?" someone asks. "Me," you say guiltily—and not "I," unless you want to sound flabbergastingly pretentious. Yet you wouldn't say "Me broke the lamp"—which suggests that English's rules about subjects and objects are simply different from Latin's. Is it that the "me" is short for "It was me"? But why exactly do you shave off two words just in that sentence?

And if you dig down deep into your mind thinking about when you say me in a context like this—pondering late, late at night when you're all alone, rain spattering on the windowpanes—you'll likely admit: you mean the me as a subject. You mean that, "Me did it." And it leaves you no less valid a human being! It's just that English isn't Latin. It's more like French.

And never mind that a sentence like I and Billy went to the store sounds like someone from another planet. If I has to be the subject, why does it sound so godawful in a sentence like that? English's actual rule for I and me is actually pretty simple: When the subject comes right before a verb you use I; otherwise the form is me even if it's a subject. (One wrinkle is that you can jam, say, an adverb between the I and the verb—"I, actually, prefer peach Jello, not boring old lime.") This is what one picks up from hearing English in use as a toddler (including people saying "Me" rather than "I" in response to being asked who did something).

For all one might say about whether English's actual rule is logical, the fact is that this rule must be consciously learned by all but a very few. Somehow, by about the age of 6, we all master the subtleties of how to use the versus a; what the difference is between I turn 31 tomorrow, I'm going to turn 31 tomorrow, and I'll turn 31 tomorrow; and much, much more—but have to be bopped on the head about Billy and me went to the store.