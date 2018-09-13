My students and I have been looking into the power of networks even before disasters strike. We know that one of the best ways to be safe in a predictable disaster—whether fire or flood, hurricane or drought—is to leave vulnerable areas before the danger arrives. But oftentimes people don’t leave despite warnings and mandatory evacuation orders from disaster managers and government officials. Other researchers have argued that evacuation is driven by a set of demographic factors, including age, gender, the presence or absence of children, and wealth. But a new study, written together with my colleagues Danae Metaxa-Kakavouli of Stanford University and Paige Maas of Facebook, argues social connections have a heavy influence on evacuation behavior. Using anonymized information about where Facebook users went before three major hurricanes in North America, we saw that those with the broadest and most diverse networks were most likely to leave a vulnerable location before the storm arrived. Those who relied heavily on close friends and family were less likely to do so.

Social networks also matter when a crisis actually arrives. A quantitative study that my colleague Yasu Sawada and I carried out after the triple disasters in Japan on March 11, 2001—earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown—showed that the levels of communal trust and cohesion were critical predictors of survival. Living in an active community where people knew and trusted each other was among the most important factors in surviving the tsunami. This was especially true for the vulnerable and elderly who could not evacuate their coastal homes in the 40 minutes between the earthquake and the arrival of the tsunami. Reviewing the mortality rates for more than 140 cities, our team found that those communities with the lowest mortality rates were precisely the ones with more trust, holding constant factors including the height of the wave, the age of the residents, coastal exposure, evacuation accessibility, and population density. Those in wheelchairs and beds needed someone who knew them, knew that they were home or in a hospital bed, and was willing come get them out as the tsunami approached. No police officer, no fireman, and no government official could save those who needed help. Only concerned friends, neighbors, and kin could get to the most vulnerable in time to save lives.

Similarly, one of my students, Courtney Page, has looked at how informal, local networks saved lives during Hurricane Harvey. In Houston, as rain continued to fall and flood waters began to choke off streets and ruin houses, many people became trapped in their homes. Although they reached out to 911 to ask for rescue, the service flooded—literally and metaphorically. Unable to reach the authorities through standard channels, many Houston residents turned instead to social media platforms like Nextdoor. Giving their address or that of their parents or elderly neighbors, Houstonians reached out to anyone with a connection to the internet. Many with boats, including volunteer groups like the Cajun Navy, used that information to rescue people trapped in homes and on roofs.