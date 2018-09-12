Amid all the talk about the Democratic Party’s move to the left, a contrary phenomenon has gone comparatively unnoticed: On foreign policy, Washington Democrats keep attacking Donald Trump from the right. They’re not criticizing him merely for his lackluster response to Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections. They’re criticizing him for seeking a rapprochement with key American adversaries and for potentially reducing America’s military footprint overseas. In June, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reprimanded Trump for meeting with Kim Jong Un and warned him not to weaken sanctions absent the complete “dismantlement and removal of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.” That same month, Democratic senators criticized the president for agreeing to suspend military exercises with South Korea and introduced legislation to block him from withdrawing troops from the Korean Peninsula. Before Trump’s July trip to Europe, 44 Democrats on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees urged him to maintain sanctions against Russia until it returns Crimea to Ukraine, to shun any cooperation between the American and Russian militaries, and to remain open to admitting new members to NATO.

There are other issues—notably Iran—on which Trump remains the more bellicose party. But overall, the partisan contours of the Washington foreign policy debate have shifted markedly since the Obama years. On North Korea, Russia, and NATO, Democrats in Congress sound a lot like the Never Trump hawks who once called them appeasers. But the more Washington Democrats echo GOP or ex-GOP hawks, the more they distance themselves from their party’s own base. Polls suggest that rank-and-file Democrats are more supportive than rank-and-file Republicans of decreasing America’s military presence overseas and more skeptical of higher defense spending and of relying on military force to combat terrorism. On her website, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts “corporate Democrats [who] seem to find the cash to fund a $1.1 trillion fighter jet program” and are “re-fighting the Cold War with a new arms race that nobody can win.” Beneath this intra-Democratic rift lies an argument about the last quarter-century of American foreign policy. Since end of the Cold War, the United States has sought a unipolar world in which no country enjoys a sphere of influence except for the United States. As part of that strategy, America has expanded its commitments overseas on the implicit assumption that ordinary Americans benefit as America’s global footprint grows. But many ordinary Americans disagree. In 1943, the columnist Walter Lippmann said the goal of American foreign policy was to serve as the “shield of the republic:” to shape an external environment that protects freedom and prosperity at home. And for many Americans, by many measures—including growing federal debt, stagnant income growth, and degrading infrastructure—the republic during this period of overseas expansion has not fared well.

The result has been a crisis of foreign policy “solvency.” The term is Lippmann’s. A government’s international commitments, he argued, resemble its financial commitments. Just as it cannot indefinitely incur debts that exceed its ability to pay, it cannot indefinitely incur overseas obligations that exceed its power. A nation’s power consists not merely of money and guns. In a democracy, it also consists of the public’s willingness to deploy them. And when a nation’s obligations exceed that power, the scales must eventually—often painfully—be brought back into balance. Donald Trump rode this solvency crisis into the White House. In his incoherent and immoral way, he has challenged the assumption that the pursuit of unipolarity serves average Americans. HIs presidency presents Democrats with a choice. They can defend unipolarity, and join the Never Trumpers in defining a foreign policy agenda that blends Hillary Clinton’s worldview and Marco Rubio’s. Or they can listen to their base, which has its own qualms about the expansive, interventionist foreign policy course America has taken over the last quarter century. They can try to fortify a post-Cold War intellectual edifice that is crumbling or they can recover an older, wiser tradition of American foreign policy better suited to the realities of this new age. In 1992, a year after the Soviet Union fell, George H.W. Bush’s Pentagon issued a draft paper aimed at defining America’s role in the world. It declared that the United States would pursue a strategy of “deterring potential competitors from even aspiring to a larger regional or global role.” When leaked to The New York Times, the draft sparked controversy, and the Bush administration softened its language. But until Trump, every subsequent president effectively followed its path. Each tried to turn what Charles Krauthammer in 1990 termed “the Unipolar Moment” into the permanent condition of world affairs.

In different ways, and to different degrees, each sought to use the Soviet Union’s collapse to extend the scope of American military power. Bush ushered a unified Germany into NATO and, through the Gulf War, dramatically enlarged America’s military footprint in the Persian Gulf. Bill Clinton expanded NATO into Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. George W. Bush ensconced NATO in the former Soviet Union itself while invading and occupying Iraq and Afghanistan, two ex-Soviet allies. Even Obama, although accused of retrenchment, added two more Eastern European countries to NATO, helped install a pro-Western government in Ukraine, waged a war that led to the overthrow of Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi, deployed American troops to Australia and the Philippines in a bid to reassert America’s presence in Asia, increased American drone strikes by a factor of 10, and dramatically expanded America’s military operations in Africa. Trump’s critics rightly accuse him of threatening the international order that America built after World War II. But it’s important to distinguish that order—built upon the United Nations, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (which later became the World Trade Organization), the American alliance with Japan, and a NATO that ended in Berlin—from the quest for unipolarity that America has pursued for the last quarter-century. Franklin Roosevelt did not imagine a post-war world in which America dominated every region of the globe. To the contrary, he envisioned “four policemen”—the U.S., the Soviet Union, Britain, and China (with France added to the UN Security Council at Winston Churchill’s request)—each walking the beat in its area and cooperating to ensure that Germany and Japan never again troubled the peace.

Even after FDR’s effort to preserve the wartime alliance failed, and Washington and Moscow slid into Cold War, American policymakers never seriously challenged the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence in Eastern Europe. Dwight Eisenhower watched as the Soviets crushed uprisings in East Germany in 1953 and Hungary in 1956. Lyndon Johnson did the same when Russian tanks rolled into Czechoslovakia in 1968. In 1981, when Poland’s Soviet-backed government imposed martial law in an attempt to crush the independent Solidarity labor movement, Ronald Reagan—despite his thunderous anti-communist rhetoric—imposed only mild sanctions and never contemplated military action. The brutal way Moscow dominated its neighborhood appalled American leaders. But they did not risk war to prevent it because they did not believe American freedom and American prosperity were at stake. The rationale for American intervention in World War II that FDR began articulating after Germany conquered France in 1940, and around which George Kennan built his arguments for containing the USSR later that decade, was that America must prevent an adversary, or collection of adversaries, from dominating the industrial centers of Europe and Asia and the oil fields of the Persian Gulf. If an enemy consolidated control over these power centers, it might stop the United States from trading across the Atlantic and Pacific, or deny it access to oil, either of which would wreck America’s economy. A hostile hegemon might also encroach into the Western Hemisphere, which would so menace American security that, even if the United States forestalled foreign invasion, it would become an illiberal, garrison state.

Keeping America safe, therefore, did not require denying the Soviets a sphere of influence in Eastern Europe. It merely required preventing them from extending that sphere across Western Europe or the Middle East and thus threatening the Americas. Obviously, Cold War presidents sometimes acted in reckless and immoral ways. They overthrew democratic governments in Iran and Guatemala, supported apartheid South Africa, and laid waste to Vietnam. But, particularly in Europe, the existence of a rival superpower imposed limits on America’s foreign policy. The United States fought the Nazis, contained the Soviets, and helped build the post-war order that Trump’s critics celebrate today less to establish a unipolar world than to prevent one. In the decades since the Cold War ended, this once-familiar logic has been largely forgotten. When the Soviet Union fell, the specter that haunted Roosevelt and his successors—a hostile power or powers dominating Europe and Asia and setting their sights on the Western Hemisphere—became so remote that it could no longer guide foreign-policy debate. What filled the gap was a bipartisan ethic of “more.” If the Soviet empire had demarcated the limits of American power, then a world without those limits—in which America and Americanism dominated ever-larger swaths of the globe—constituted progress. If some American hegemony was good, more American hegemony was better. In the 1940s, foreign policy elites generally asked: What must America do overseas to ensure its freedom and prosperity at home? Since the 1990s, they have more often asked: What must America do at home to ensure its preeminence overseas?

Over the last quarter-century, this ethic of “more” has contributed to a vast expansion of America’s international commitments—commitments the American people have repeatedly proved unwilling to bear. The Bush administration greased public support for invading Iraq by insisting that within months the U.S. would withdraw most of its troops. But as those predictions proved untrue—and the war grew ever costlier and bloodier—public opinion soured. George W. Bush held out against the demand to withdraw troops for a few years, even sending reinforcements in the 2007 “surge.” By 2008, however, with violence down but Iraq still extremely fragile, he caved to popular opinion and agreed to withdraw all U.S. troops by the end of 2011. Barack Obama carried out that agreement and Iraq plunged back into civil war. Because Afghanistan was al-Qaeda’s base on 9/11, and because the U.S. has kept its troop levels there comparatively low, popular support for that war has proved easier to sustain. But the Afghan war also underscores America’s solvency problem. It is politically sustainable because the United States currently deploys only 15,000 troops there. However, few military experts believe that is enough to defeat the Taliban or even force them into a political settlement. So the United States can continue fighting in Afghanistan only because America’s leaders do not ask Americans to expend the blood and treasure there necessary to achieve Trump’s stated goal of “creat[ing] the conditions for a political process to achieve a lasting peace.”

Still, foreign-policy elites keep proposing interventions that enjoy too little public support to succeed. In 2011, despite polling suggesting public wariness, Obama helped NATO facilitate the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi. Libya soon dissolved into chaos. It’s questionable whether any amount of nation-building could have stabilized the country after Qaddafi’s fall. But either way, Americans lacked the appetite for it, and so the United States failed to secure Libya too. The exception to this pattern has been the military campaign America launched in 2014 against ISIS, which, like the Afghan war, enjoyed public support because Americans viewed it as a response to direct attacks on them. Now that that war is largely over, Trump advisers have proposed keeping U.S. troops in Syria to counter Iran. Trump himself seems skeptical, likely because he grasps what polls show: that absent a direct threat, Americans remain opposed to expanding America’s military footprint in the Middle East. With the war against ISIS dying down, Defense Secretary James Mattis declared in January that “Great power competition—not terrorism—is now the primary focus of U.S. national security.” But in its relationships with great powers, America’s solvency problems are, if anything, worse. That’s because the United States—in keeping with its general post-Cold War reluctance to grant competitors a sphere of influence—has tried to extend its power right up to the borders of Russia and China. That risks sparking conflict in places that the Russian and Chinese governments consider crucial to their security but the American people do not consider crucial to theirs. Which means yet more promises the American government cannot keep.

What’s Wrong With the Democrats? When Trump recently questioned America’s obligation to NATO’s newest member, Montenegro, he provoked outrage. But it’s worth remembering that in the 1990s, Americans far wiser than Trump considered even Clinton’s NATO expansion a dangerous extension of America’s commitments. George Kennan, America’s most famous Cold War strategist, warned that the move would “inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion.” John Lewis Gaddis, America’s most famous Cold War historian, insisted it was “short-sighted” for Americans to believe that “the Russians have no choice but to accept what NATO has decided to do” because Russia “retains a considerable capacity to do harm.” More than 20 years later, NATO’s expansion to include Montenegro and the former Soviet Republics of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania makes Kennan and Gaddis’s concerns all the more relevant. Could an American president rally the American people to defend a country near Russia’s border that some of them may never have heard of? Is that commitment solvent? We simply don’t know.

This doesn’t mean Democrats should abrogate America’s NATO commitments—or even publicly question them, as Trump has. NATO has helped undergird an unprecedented era of European freedom, prosperity, and peace. Reneging on America’s commitment to any member could destroy the alliance as a whole, with consequences no one can foresee. So honoring America’s commitment to its newest members is a risk Democrats must take. But since it is a risk, the post-Cold War pattern of expanding NATO with little public discussion—since 1996, the subject has rarely come up in presidential debates—should end. The lesson of the last decade is that pushing NATO ever closer to Russia’s borders dangerously exacerbates America’s solvency gap. Consider what has happened in Georgia and Ukraine. In 2008, the Bush administration convinced its European allies to pledge that both countries would eventually enter NATO. Enraged, Russian officials threatened to help Georgia’s two autonomous and largely pro-Russian regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, secede. And when Georgia’s pro-American president sent troops into South Ossetia that August, Russia did just that—it recognized Abkhazian and South Ossetian independence, blockaded Georgia’s coast, and bombed its capital. Moscow made the same point, even more harshly, a half-decade later in Ukraine, when protesters helped replace a pro-Russian government with a pro-Western one. The United States celebrated the shift of power. But Vladimir Putin responded by seizing the Crimean Peninsula and fomenting an armed secessionist movement in Ukraine’s heavily Russian-speaking east, thus plunging the country into civil war.

In 2015, Joe Biden told the Ukrainian parliament, “We will not recognize any nation having a sphere of influence. Sovereign states have the right to make their own decisions and choose their own alliances.” That sentiment still governs the attitude of many congressional Democrats today. It’s why they demand that Trump maintain American sanctions until Russia relinquishes Crimea—even though barely anyone believes American sanctions can bring that about. It’s why they support arming Ukraine with lethal weapons. And it’s why they insist on keeping open the possibility of NATO expansion into Ukraine even as Russia stations troops on Ukrainian soil. But Biden’s words, while stirring, were delusional. The United States does not oppose spheres of influence. It has had its own in the Western Hemisphere since 1823. It’s called the Monroe Doctrine, which declares that the U.S. will not tolerate military alliances between foreign powers and the countries to America’s south. It’s the reason Mexico cannot join a military alliance with Russia. Until today’s Democrats recognize—as Cold War presidents did—that the United States cannot prevent a Russian sphere of influence in those territories in which the Russian government is willing to lose lives but the American people are not, Democratic foreign policy will produce more insolvency, more promises America can’t keep. Paul Spella But the pursuit of unipolarity poses its greatest danger in America’s relations with China. U.S.-Chinese relations are U.S.-Russian relations in reverse. Although geopolitically aggressive, Russia is economically and demographically a declining power. It lost a large sphere of influence, and America is now seeking to deny it a smaller one. China is a rising power. It is trying to establish a sphere of influence, which America opposes. The key difference is that in the case of Russia, America’s solvency problem is static: Because Russia is not gaining economic and military strength relative to the United States and its European allies, America’s solvency problem will not grow unless it incurs new obligations. In East Asia, by contrast, China’s relative power is growing. That means America’s solvency problem—the gap between its commitment to deny China a sphere of influence and its power to do so—is growing too.

The balance of economic power is shifting decisively in China’s favor. When the Soviet Union collapsed, America’s share of the global economy was 15 times as large as China’s. Today, it’s roughly 1.5 times as large. Experts predict that by 2040, China’s economy will be 1.5 times as large as America’s. This economic shift is producing a military shift. Washington still spends far more than Beijing on defense, but over the last two decades the Chinese military has dramatically improved. And while the American military is spread across the world, China focuses on its own neighborhood. Thus, a 2017 Rand Corporation study concluded that “while the United States maintains unparalleled military forces overall, it faces a progressively receding frontier of military dominance in Asia.” Chinese military modernization, combined with the advantages conferred by geography, have endowed China with a strong military position vis-à-vis the United States in areas close to its own territory. As a result, the balance of power between the United States and China may be approaching a series of tipping points.” The first tipping point, Rand suggests, will be Taiwan. Taiwan is the most dangerous example of American foreign policy insolvency in the world. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, signed when China’s economy was smaller than Spain’s, commits the U.S. “to maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan.” As Hofstra University’s Julian Ku has observed, the language is almost as strong as the language in America’s treaties with Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

This quasi-obligation is insolvent for two reasons. First, the people of mainland China care far more about Taiwan than Americans do. China’s government doesn’t merely consider Taiwan part of its sphere of influence. It considers it part of China, and has since the 17th century. In the centuries that followed, the Western powers and Japan repeatedly invaded and divided China, and many Chinese see the reunification of Taiwan as crucial to overcoming that humiliating history. This creates a vast asymmetry of public will. In 2017, The Committee of 100, a Chinese-American group, asked people in both countries to name their “two greatest concerns about the U.S.-China relationship.” Among mainland Chinese, Taiwan came in first. Among Americans, it didn’t make the top seven. In fact, when asked whether the United States should defend Taiwan if it declares independence, Americans consistently, by substantial margins, say no. Alongside this asymmetry of public will is a growing asymmetry of military power. Lyle Goldstein, a China expert at the Naval War College, notes that “China’s military modernization has steadily outstripped Taiwan’s armed forces.” And it’s not just Taiwan that’s increasingly outclassed. The United States is too. Within 500 miles of Taiwan’s capital, notes the Rand study, China maintains 39 air forces bases. The United States maintains one, which, according Rand, “even a relatively small number of accurate [Chinese] missiles could shut … at the outset of hostilities.” In the words of the Australian military strategist Hugh White, “America can no longer defend Taiwan from China and a policy towards Taiwan that presumes that it can is unsustainable.” In the years to come, America must either take steps to alter this unsustainable commitment or risk the possibility that China will do so itself.

So what might a Democratic alternative to both Trump and his hawkish critics—an alternative built upon the sacrifices Americans are actually willing to make rather than the obligations that unipolarity requires—look like? It would start with the question inherent in Lippmann’s phrase: What kind of shield does the American republic require in order to thrive? When Roosevelt and Kennan pondered this question in the 1940s, even America’s most powerful adversaries had trouble reaching the United States directly. The Atlantic and Pacific were formidable moats. That’s why both men worried primarily about a two-step process in which Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union first consolidated power over Eurasia and then crossed the oceans. But since World War II, two technologies have made it easier for adversaries to bypass step one and threaten the United States without first dominating other continents. The first is nuclear weapons. Luckily, since the mid-20th century, America has pursued a strategy that has protected it against nuclear strikes by even its most fearsome foes. That strategy is nuclear deterrence, and it merely requires the United States to possess enough nuclear weapons, and sufficient means to deliver them, to credibly declare that America will destroy any regime that uses nuclear weapons against the United States. The strategy does not require foreign leaders to care about their people’s lives, only their own. Which helps explain why it worked against Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. And why there is every reason to believe it will work—indeed, has been working in the 12 years since North Korea’s first nuclear test—against Kim Jong Un.

Nuclear deterrence is less effective against a terrorist group with no regime or territory to protect, led by people who welcome death. But almost 17 years after September 11, the United States and its allies have proved capable of keeping nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists. In fact, the United States has prevented any 9/11-scale terrorist attack on American soil: Since 2001, foreign-born terrorists have killed on average one American per year inside the U.S. Unfortunately, the United States is less shielded from a second, more recent, technology that enables direct attack: cyber warfare. If the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 … to undermine public faith in the US democratic process” is correct, then preventing another such attack—either on America’s elections or America’s critical infrastructure—should be among America’s highest foreign policy priorities. Roosevelt and Kennan worried that if a hostile power dominated Europe or Asia, it could dominate the great oceans, thus leaving America so insecure that its democracy crumbled or so isolated that its economy did. Now Russia—or another adversary—can threaten American freedom and prosperity by attacking the machinery that undergirds America’s elections, banking system, or electricity grid. Few other threats put the republic itself at such risk.

So Democrats are right to blast Trump for not making cyber defense a priority. They’re right to demand reprisals against Russia in hopes of deterring its government from repeating in 2018 and 2020 what it did in 2016. And they are right to work with America’s allies to try to deter Russia from undermining their democratic systems too. But in their desire to be tough on Putin, congressional Democrats are conditioning sanctions relief not only on Russia’s stopping its interference in American elections, but on Russia’s stopping its interference in Ukraine and even Syria. This combines a subject that is crucial to America’s security with subjects that are not, and defines America’s goals so expansively that they exceed America’s means. Truly guarding against Russia’s threat to the American homeland requires prioritizing it. To protect what matters most—the integrity of its elections and those of its allies—America should compromise where it matters less: in Russia’s backyard. If Russia stops sabotaging elections in NATO countries, NATO should pledge to push no closer to Russia’s borders. Instead, the United States and its allies should pursue a status for Ukraine and Georgia similar to the status that Austria and Finland enjoyed during the Cold War. Because Soviet troops entered both countries during World War II, the United States could not deny Moscow some influence over them after the war. So each country struck a deal that granted it control over its domestic affairs (both became democracies) in return for not pursuing an anti-Soviet foreign policy. That should be America’s goal for Ukraine and Georgia today. Recognizing that U.S. sanctions almost certainly won’t reverse Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the United States might ultimately accept it as part of a deal that removed Russian troops and weaponry from Ukrainian soil.

This would not be another Warsaw Pact. It would be more like the Monroe Doctrine, as America’s leaders interpret it today. Few Americans now claim the Monroe Doctrine gives the United States the right to dictate the internal affairs of America’s neighbors to the South. If the Dominican Republic nationalizes its banks, the U.S. will not send in the Marines. But America will not permit the Dominican Republic to join a military alliance with Moscow or Beijing. America’s goal should be for Russia to follow that same principle when it comes to Georgia and Ukraine. A similar approach should guide America’s relations with China. The U.S. must try to deter China from threatening the American homeland militarily and politically, through cyber attacks or other forms of interference. But it must also prevent China from threatening the homeland through an economic relationship that benefits American elites while weakening the American middle class. In his book The American Way of Strategy, Michael Lind quotes Franklin Roosevelt as declaring in 1936 that “The very nature of free government demands that there must be a line of defense held by the yeomanry,” what we would today call the middle class. “Any elemental policy, economic or political, which tends to eliminate these dependable defenders of democratic institutions, and to concentrate control in the hands of a few small, powerful groups is directly opposed...to democratic government itself.” This concentration certainly threatens democratic government today. And preventing it should thus be central not only to American domestic policy, but to American foreign policy as well.

Trump won the presidency, in part, by arguing that American foreign policy focused too much on extending America’s global footprint and not enough on safeguarding America’s middle class. And he was partially right. A “shield of the republic” foreign policy would use America’s limited influence over China to protect, to whatever degree possible, American workers from competing with workers who lack even minimal labor protections. One way to do that would be to adopt a suggestion made by Harvard economist Dani Rodrik. Rodrik notes that the United States has laws against “dumping:” It imposes tariffs on foreign goods sold in the United States for less than they cost to produce. He suggests extending such tariffs to “social dumping”: goods exported to the United States by workers without basic labor rights. Any tariffs would have to be wielded carefully—not in the rash, jumbled way Trump has deployed them. (And certainly not against democracies whose labor protections are often better than America’s). But, as with Russia, jettisoning the assumption that America must deny China a sphere of influence might help policymakers husband American leverage for the things that matter most. A 1949 State Department planning paper declared that the U.S. should seek to prevent the “domination of Asia by a nation or coalition of nations.” Since such domination could threaten American trade across the Pacific, and even the safety of the Western hemisphere, precluding it should remain America’s goal. The United States can achieve that goal by maintaining its alliances with Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan and deepening its relationship with India, whose population will soon surpass China’s.

America’s commitments to these countries will only grow insolvent if the U.S. defines them as requiring it to defend disputed islands like Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea (claimed by both China and the Philippines) or the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea (claimed by both China and Japan)—islands far from the heartlands of both U.S. allies. And that insolvency will grow worse if the United States, in its zeal to deny China a sphere of influence, takes on a new obligation—the East Asian equivalent of Ukraine and Georgia—by agreeing to defend Vietnam. Vietnam has a roughly 800-mile long land border with China, a bevy of maritime disputes with Beijing, and a tradition of fierce anti-Chinese nationalism. The U.S. is better off helping Hanoi—in the tradition of Austria and Finland vis-a-vis the Soviet Union or, for that matter, Mexico vis-a-vis the United States—accommodate its foreign policy to the giant next door while preserving its right to manage its domestic affairs. The most wrenching element of this strategy involves Taiwan. The island is an extraordinary success story, a powerful testament to the compatibility of democracy and Chinese culture. But the United States probably cannot defend Taiwan today. It almost certainly won’t be able to in a decade or two. If America does not face the insolvency of its current commitment to Taiwan now, it may eventually be made to face it, perhaps through war.

If China renounces the use of force, the United States should support its reunification with Taiwan along the principle of “one country, two systems.” The U.S. should ask China to commit publicly not to station troops or Communist Party officials in Taiwan, and to let Taiwan manage its domestic political affairs. Would Beijing adhere to such an agreement once unification occurred? The best precedent is Hong Kong. Two decades after reunification, it remains substantially freer than the rest of China. (Freedom House rates countries on a scale of one to seven, with one being freest and seven being least free. In 2018, Hong Kong received a 3.5 and China got a 6.5.) But Hong Kong would almost certainly be freer were it not under Beijing’s control. It’s likely that under reunification people in Taiwan would lose some of their freedom as well. But, even if Taiwan sunk to Hong Kong’s level, it would remain far freer than Vietnam, a country some Washington hawks are clamoring to ally with in order to contain China. There are two primary arguments against the Democratic foreign policy outlined above. The first involves credibility. If the United States abandons Taiwan, the argument goes, it will undermine the credibility of its commitment to South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan. Similarly, if America won’t fight Russia in Ukraine, neither Moscow nor Riga will believe America’s promises to fight Russia in Latvia. During the Vietnam War, this logic was dubbed the Domino Theory: If the United States didn’t defend Vietnam, its credibility would collapse and other anti-communist “dominoes” would soon fall.