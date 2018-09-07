The Kavanaugh nomination started out in a very different fashion than any of the previous confirmation processes. The Kagan nomination is the most relevant precedent, since she held high positions in a White House, and there were tens of thousands of documents, including emails and memos relating to that service. In that case, the chair and the ranking member of the committee, working with the National Archives under the framework of the Presidential Records Act, set up guidelines and worked together to determine which of her documents would be withheld or made “committee confidential.” They worked in concert with a representative of President Bill Clinton, Bruce Lindsey. Here is how Politico’s Josh Gerstein described the process at the time:

The National Archives has announced that about 46,500 pages of documents from Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan’s four years of service in the Clinton White House will go online at 1 p.m. E.T. Friday, providing a fresh trove of information for Kagan’s supporters and opponents to pore through in search of ammunition for her confirmation hearings set to start later this month. White House counsel Bob Bauer indicated in a letter last month that Kagan’s work as a lawyer and policy adviser for President Bill Clinton generated about 160,000 pages of material, including 80,000 pages of paper documents and 79,000 pages of e-mails sent or received. At least some of the e-mails will be part of Friday’s release, the agency wrote in an e-mail to POLITICO Friday morning. White House officials have said President Barack Obama has no plans to invoke executive privilege and withhold any of the documents, though some related to national security issues or containing private information about individuals may be withheld in accordance with past practice. However, the normal procedures for release of presidential records also give Clinton’s representative, Bruce Lindsey, the right to review all the records and assert any objection Clinton might have to the release. That prospect is considered unlikely but a spokesman for Clinton has declined repeated requests for comment on the issue.

There were no objections, and any documents flagged by Lindsey were then discussed by the leaders on the committee in a bipartisan way. In the end, there were no significant controversies.

In the Kavanaugh case, the National Archives notified the Senate that it would not be able to complete its review of his documents until the beginning of October. The Senate Republicans ignored that message and scheduled the confirmation hearing for the first week in September. The documents were not vetted by the National Archives with participation by a presidential representative, but just by President Bush’s representative, Bill Burck. And President Trump, already being sued for repeated failures to abide by the Presidential Records Act, unilaterally declared 102,000 pages off limits.

The behavior of the president aside, the acrimony on the committee on Thursday was fundamentally over those pages that have been released to the committee but marked “committee confidential,” not via an agreement between Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein, or via their staffs, but by Grassley unilaterally. Before Booker said he would defy the confidentiality designation, Democrats on the committee had made clear through hints and more indirect questions that there were several documents that were themselves important and significant that were held back by the designation.

The united front by Democrats, and the possibility that there would be not only committee-confidential documents released publicly in defiance of the chairman but an open invitation by Democrats to have expulsion votes taken on their actions, caused Grassley to pause—after all, this could turn a highly charged and controversial Supreme Court confirmation into a full-blown circus and crisis in the Senate, and raise the stakes of the Kavanaugh vote even higher. But it turned out the drama wasn’t quite what it seemed. Republicans later pointed out that Democrats had been notified at 4 a.m. on Thursday that the particular documents in question had already been cleared; Booker, for his part, argued that reading from them at the hearing the night before placed him in violation of the rules.

So, for now, crisis averted. But the morning’s drama simply underscores the deterioration of comity and the destruction of norms that has hit the Senate in the past dozen years. There is no question that the larger political environment, including the permanent campaign and the morphing of polarization into tribalism, has contributed to shaping the behavior of leaders on both sides. Even if only a third of the Senate is up for reelection every two years, every senator now raises campaign money all the time, including raising money for the team. They recognize that each election could potentially result in a change of majority control, with enormous implications for the policies the Senate could enact, the judges it could confirm, and the executive-branch nominees on whom it would vote. So politics infuses process all year round.