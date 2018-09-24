You know those signs that say “In case of emergency, break glass?"

This is that emergency.

President Trump will reportedly soon fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who most directly has protected the independence of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump's efforts to compromise that inquiry means that Rosenstein’s position has been in peril for some time, but a report last week in the New York Times that Rosenstein suggested wiretapping the president—potentially sarcastically—made it likely that Trump would seek to push Rosenstein out.

What Rosenstein’s exit would mean for Mueller’s Russia investigation

If the president can browbeat Rosenstein into resigning—or even plausibly misrepresent the firing as a resignation—Trump gains the power to bypass the Senate confirmation process under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. He can replace Rosenstein with any serving official previously confirmed by the Senate to any other job.

The issue “Did he resign or not?” is likely to end up being adjudicated by the Senate Judiciary Committee—the same body that has proven itself so uninterested in getting to the true bottom of the allegations against Trump's nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.