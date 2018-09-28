Quinta Jurecic: Brett Kavanaugh discovers the unfairness of the world

Where even Thomas’s supporters in 1991 stood stone-faced before his anger, several Republicans on the committee were moved to tears as Kavanaugh emotionally denied the charges against him. That’s unsurprising. Kavanaugh is one of them: a conservative white man whose comfortable life and Ivy League education has smoothed his way to one of the most important jobs in the country. He is what they want their children to be, what they want their grandchildren to be. These senators’ hearts were cold to the Muslim families trapped in airports by Trump’s travel ban, the thousands who died in Puerto Rico, the millions of black parents who fear that their children's chance encounters with law enforcement will end in death, and the woman who had testified only hours earlier that Kavanaugh had laughed while he attempted to rape her. But Kavanaugh’s suffering? That, they understood.

Senate Republicans are poised to confirm a man credibly accused of sexual assault with a mere cursory attempt to investigate the charges. With Thomas, at least, many of the facts emerged only after his confirmation. But today’s senators are moving ahead with their eyes open, knowing of Kavanaugh’s dishonesty, his devotion to partisan vengeance over the rule of law, and the possibility that he is a sexual predator.

They will do so because they have not paid a political price for the president's bigotry, corruption, and incompetence, and the feebleness of the opposition they face has led them to believe that they never will. The Republican Party has surrendered itself to a Trumpian agenda of the restoration of America's traditional hierarchies of race and gender, and of vengeance against those who would threaten those hierarchies. The accusations against Kavanaugh—and his angry, defiant response—have made him a fitting champion for the Party of Trump.

Kavanaugh’s fate will have a massive ripple effect.

“We had all come to see the campaign against my confirmation as evil. There seemed no other way to explain it,” Thomas would later write. Similarly, conservatives today have persuaded themselves that the accusations against Kavanaugh are part of an elaborate liberal conspiracy, and the women accusing him as co-conspirators or delusional “puppets.” Like Thomas, Kavanaugh showed genuine rage. That fact does not bear on whether either nominee was telling the truth.

Thomas’s charge that the proceedings had devolved into a “high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves,” is now one of the most famous phrases in the history of U.S. Supreme Court. His calculated expression of rage worked—the vote was close, but Thomas was confirmed to the Court.

But despite the insistence of senators that Thomas was being falsely accused, or that the charges could not be corroborated, after his confirmation, further evidence that Hill had told the truth, and Thomas had lied, emerged. Hill had testified that Thomas had “used work situations to discuss sex,” talked “about pornographic materials depicting individuals with large penises or large breasts involved in various sex acts,” and bragged “graphically of his own sexual prowess.” Thomas had professed ignorance about the porn actor “Long Dong Silver” under oath, but Abramson and Mayer later reported that Thomas was a regular consumer of pornography, and had been witnessed renting videos that fit Hill’s description of Thomas’ work conversation. Two other women, Angela Wright and Kay Savage, offered accounts similar to Hill’s but were never called to testify, allowing Thomas’s allies to portray Hill’s charges as the isolated complaints of a possibly disgruntled employee or woman scorned.