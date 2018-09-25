Asked in his Fox News interview whether he’s ever enabled “a train of men” to “gang rape” women, Brett Kavanaugh calmly replied, “I’ve never done any such thing, known about any such thing.” It was a strangely clinical answer to such a gruesome question, which Kavanaugh might have scripted himself 20 years ago when, as the associate counsel on the Starr commission, he argued that President Bill Clinton should be forced to respond in detail to Monica Lewinsky’s allegations against him. I would like to have heard Kavanaugh explain how it feels to be on the receiving end of such personal sexual excavation. But the friendly Fox News didn’t go there.

Martha MacCallum, who has made no secret of her distaste for the Democrats, gave the Supreme Court nominee a wide berth to drive home a litany of prepackaged lines, largely unchallenged. Here’s how many times Kavanaugh got away with saying:

“I just want a fair process,” “fair,” or “fairness”—22

“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone” or “I’ve never done any such thing”—12

I’ve always treated women with “dignity and respect” or “equality”—8

These are what communications strategists call “landing pads” or “key messages”—notions a politician is meant to drive home, usually in more varied language than we saw last night, to make his point. A good politician delivers his “key messages” so personably you don’t even notice you’re being served canned goods. A good political interviewer, meanwhile, tries to nudge the subject onto something unrehearsed or, when that fails, tries to make it obvious that his replies were prepackaged.