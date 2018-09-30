I watched that documentary at a Florida film festival screening, back in the early 2000s. I have never forgotten it. The film culminates in a graphic, unsparing depiction of a sexual encounter between the woman and the two fraternity brothers. The moment the woman described as a sexual assault unfolded before the eyes of a shocked audience. And after the film concluded, one of the directors, Billy Corben, went up to the front of the room to take questions from the viewers.

The first audience member to stand and speak was a man, audibly enraged, his voice quavering. I don’t remember his exact words, but I won’t forget what he asked: How could you? he spat at the director. How could you take an encounter that was so clearly not a sexual assault and use it to tarnish the good name of these young men at the start of their adulthood?

The second to speak was a woman, equally disturbed, but in a different direction. What we saw in that film was so clearly rape, she said, through gritted teeth. Under what inhuman pretext could anyone call it something else?

I had never seen a wider chasm between two humans processing the same reality. The man who stood up—and, evidently, the campus police—thought he'd witnessed a bout of drunken, consensual play between adults. "Never once did no, help, stop—any of those words—come out of her mouth," says one of the fraternity brothers in the film. "If I would have ever thought that she was in danger at any point in time, I would never let him do something like that.” And yet, to live in that reality, he had to dismiss the moment in the footage when the gleeful fraternity brother recording the proceedings, his laughter indelible in the hippocampus, calls it a night in Delta Chi history, "the night we rape a white trash crackhead bitch.”

All of us in the audience had seen the same documentary. The facts of what happened that night in Florida were not in dispute. We were beyond questions of innocence or guilt, consent or coercion. The chasm between us concerned only power and authority. Whose interpretation of these facts would be given deference, and whose would be dismissed? For whose reputation would we demand protection? For whose violations would we demand redress?

The lesson of that experience was, for me, the lesson of the past week's Senate hearings. If footage of what had transpired between Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford years ago was projected in front of the Senate chambers for all the world to see, it’s hard for me to imagine we’d be in a different place than we are. Even the prospect of a week-long FBI investigation, a precondition apparently demanded by Senator Jeff Flake for his vote to move Kavanaugh’s nomination out of committee, is unlikely to deliver anything plainer or more final than the videotapes that left those two audience members in different worlds, quaking at inverse injustices. What’s at issue here has never been truth. Far keener observers than me have pointed out the many ways in which this Senate process could have been altered to secure a fuller investigation of the facts.

To say this is not to discount the abiding importance of the truth; a free society must hold reality sacrosanct. It is merely to acknowledge that truth, in itself, is not power, and that the battle for the latter long ago eclipsed the pursuit of the former.

The “credibility" of each individual in the hearings, largely a matter of performance rather than fact, has been lightly discussed and set aside. Instead, the testimony from each—Ford’s composure amid evident pain; Kavanaugh’s anguish and fury—has been judged by how “powerful” it was, its capacity to move audiences in one direction or another. There has been a jockeying between the parties even to define the nature and purpose of this process. Is it, as Senator Dianne Feinstein and other Democrats have styled it, a "job interview"? Or is it, as Senator Chuck Grassley and other Republicans would have it, a quasi-judicial exercise of due process?

To deem the confirmation process an analogue to a trial, to insist upon a "presumption of innocence” rather than a demonstration of character, is to lend weight to a system that was designed, in significant part, by men. To believe in the vaunted "rule of law" on which that interpretation rests is to lend credence to a system in which young fraternity men can be videotaped calling their own actions rape, but the woman subject to those actions can be arrested for doing the same. “We are a nation of laws and not of men,” John Adams is believed to have said. It would be nearly as accurate to say we are a nation of laws by men. And that poses a growing danger to the legitimacy of this system.