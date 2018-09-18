The university’s role should’ve ended there. Alas, the obligations that the First Amendment confers on public institutions are frequently violated by administrations staffed with more PR professionals than free-speech champions.

Amid public pressure, PSU released an August 1 statement that read (in part):

Dr. Nancy Strapko will not be rehired as an adjunct teaching lecturer or employed in any other capacity at Plymouth State University. In PSU’s opinion, portraying a 14-year-old sexual assault victim as a “pursuer” is legally wrong and morally reprehensible.

It may well be both—but it remains constitutionally protected speech. The statement continued:

Before returning to teach at PSU, Professor Emeritus Michael Fischler and Professor Gary Goodnough have agreed to complete additional Title IX Training and to work closely with PSU faculty, students, and staff to address the issues and the concerns created by their letters.

But how did Fischler’s statement transgress in any way against Title IX? It would appear that PSU’s administrative leadership, rather than its embattled faculty members, need remedial Title IX training.

PSU now stands credibly accused of violating federal law.

“By imposing penalties on these professors, PSU runs afoul of the First Amendment and its own academic freedom policies,” the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education declared in a condemnatory statement. “Although adjunct professors are without the benefits of tenure, public universities may not refuse to rehire them over protected expression, as such an act is retaliatory in nature and violates their First Amendment rights.”

On Monday, a PSU spokesman told me that the university would respond to FIRE’s letter by the deadline that the civil-rights organization suggested, but that it would defer commenting publicly until then. He declined to say whether Fischler, who no longer agrees to Title IX training, will be barred from teaching until he completes it.

PSU’s actions are additionally damaging insofar as they add to a chilling effect that is likely to dissuade others from participating in future criminal procedures on behalf of people accused of serious crimes.

Mark Fischler, Michael’s son, is an associate professor of criminal justice at Plymouth State. “Can a faculty member now never speak on the character of an ex-student when they are in trouble with the law or facing some kind of disciplinary hearing?” he asked, in an email. “What of a current student? ...For a Judge to render a just verdict they must hear freely from the prosecution and the defense in terms of aggravating and mitigating factors. Who at Plymouth State will ever enter into being a part of our most sacred democratic process and what will that do to a court's promise to bring justice?”

Attorneys retained by the elder Fischler were equally scathing in a letter to PSU demanding that all of its sanctions be reversed. It stated, in part:

The requirement that Prof. Fischler take a Title IX class and “work closely” with others to address their concerns about his alleged misdeeds is Orwellian in concept, and uncomfortably reminiscent of the re-education camps utilized as part of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. It is not Prof. Fischler who needs to be educated. He has as much understanding of and commitment to Title IX as any other member of the PSU community, and a longer record of working against discrimination. What is really needed is a greater appreciation of the right to free expression. It is also worth considering the precedential significance of these requirements on academic discourse in general. Controversial speech is the lifeblood of academia. But who is going to be willing to express an unpopular opinion if in response to public disapproval, he or she is forced to take a class, and satisfy the concerns of their critics as a condition of continued teaching. That approach is not consistent with a school that values academic freedom.

Nor is it consistent with PSU’s faculty handbook, which explicitly affirms that “faculty members are entitled to pursue knowledge wherever it lies, to freedom of discussion in their areas of academic competency, and to their rights and responsibilities as citizens,” later adding that “college or university teachers are citizens, members of a learned profession, and officers of an educational institution. When they speak or write as citizens, they should be free of institutional censorship or discipline.” No speech is more closely tied to the role of citizen than earnest participation in the state’s attempt to justly try and sentence a fellow citizen.