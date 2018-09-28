There’s nothing arcane or even particularly difficult about the investigatory steps the government could take to reach a reasonable factual conclusion about the Kavanaugh allegations. I simply cannot understand why the Judiciary Committee refuses to use the resources it has—namely, subpoena power, through which the Committee can compel witnesses to testify and produce documents.

The Committee’s approach to the Kavanaugh hearings reinforces the false image of trial practice as just throwing two people up there and letting the jury decide whom to believe. That’s not what trials are. When both sides have adequate resources (an important caveat), trials—and the months-long periods of document production and deposition testimony that lead up to them—are extraordinarily good vehicles for arriving at the truth.

I have the same satisfying feeling in every case as the evidence gradually fills in the gaps and a story begins to emerge. People leave remarkably specific paper trails of their activities, and are remarkably honest when they’re under oath. Most witnesses are very hesitant to outright lie in sworn testimony. They’ll squirm; they’ll be non-responsive; they’ll have sudden failures of memory. But a good trial lawyer eats all that for breakfast; the coin of the realm in our business is the ability to pin a reluctant witness down to a concrete, definite answer. It’s common, moreover, for lawyers to investigate and litigate allegations of decades-old behavior. There’s nothing inherently unfair in a proceeding that seeks to uncover facts about such allegations.

Here are a few examples.

The federal government, right now, is bringing legal challenges to people’s citizenship, alleging that they were not in fact born in the U.S. I handled one such case years ago, right after I left the Justice Department. The government sought to deport my client, who was born in the 1970s and had lived in both Mexico and the U.S. throughout her life, claiming that she had actually been born in Mexico. My client and her family claimed she had been born in Los Angeles, in her grandmother’s house. She didn’t have a California birth certificate, but California has a procedure for getting one. So the family went to state court in L.A., offered sworn testimony from multiple family members who were present at the birth, and presented photos and other documents attesting to their whereabouts at the time.

The federal government decided it didn’t care what the state judge said, and ordered my client deported anyway, based on the testimony of another family member and the fact that she had lived in Mexico as a child.

I lost the case—but not because it’s impossible to do factfinding about decades-old events. No one on either side would ever have suggested that the ordinary process of calling witnesses, asking questions, and examining documents was somehow inapplicable. And no one would have suggested that there was “no point” in talking to third-party witnesses or subpoenaing documents; or proposed that we just throw up one representative from each side, put on some “he said, she said” and then decide whom to believe.

And that case was not unusual. There are dozens if not hundreds of pending cases in which the federal government requires a person to prove where he or she was born—a fact which, by definition, none of us remembers.

Here’s another example. The Department of Justice has a whole section dedicated to identifying WWII-era Nazis who obtained U.S. citizenship by concealing their wartime activities. I worked on one such case in 2006—60 years after the end of the war.

Here’s one more. In California, victims of childhood sexual abuse have until age 26 to bring civil lawsuits. And they can go to the court, in certain circumstances, for permission to bring the cases even later. I once had a case involving a claim of alleged sexual assault that was more than 50 years old.

Allegations of misconduct create serious repercussions for those accused, even if the allegations don’t result in a conviction. That’s why, in some contexts, our laws provide procedural vehicles for a person to affirmatively prove his or her innocence, erasing or mitigating those collateral consequences. California, where I practice, has a statute that allows a person to go to court and request a “judicial finding of factual innocence,” if he’s been accused of a crime but not convicted, whether the charges were dropped, he was acquitted at trial, or the statute of limitations ran out.