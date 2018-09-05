There are differences, of course. On its face, the Nike campaign aims to be inspirational. “Believe in something,” the ad says. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Kaepernick, who has in effect sacrificed his career to draw attention to social injustice, would seem to be living these values—he is, in many books, a hero. But belief in something—anything—at the risk of all else is a stratagem advised equally on the right and the left, a page torn as much from Bannon’s playbook as it is Kaepernick’s. As such, it is an inadvertently dark reminder of the times in which we live. Sacrifice everything for your beliefs—whatever they are.

More to the point, though, the Nike ad is simply that: a piece of promotion for Air Huaraches and Impact sports bras. For the Americans who did not wake up this morning furious at their swoosh-emblazoned ankle socks, the anger may seem confounding: It’s just an ad, after all. But Nike is more than a company, it is a touchstone of American culture, on par with the golden arches and Coca-Cola. In choosing Kaepernick as its spokesperson, the institution has placed its bet on liberalism and progressive values; on America’s future, not its past.

For the men and women who do not abide these principals, but have found themselves—through their footwear and athleisure—the unwitting supporters of a company that champions these values, the sense of outrage and rejection and displacement is a rude awakening, however overdue. Torching your own Air Maxs seems like a fairly stupid idea, but it is evidence of just how jarring this awakening may be: Their impulse is to destroy. It is futile to point out the illogic of ruining a product upon which a company has already turned a profit—the big loser here is the person who forked over one hundred dollars for something that will end up in the garbage—but that’s not the point. Rage is the point, and it is blinding.

The New Yorker festival, meanwhile, is a three-day symposium dedicated to the exploration of the arts and letters, a ticketed convocation that pairs Jeffrey Toobin with Sally Yates (no doubt to discuss executive power and executive lawlessness), Andy Borowitz and Adam Schiff (perhaps to chuckle about collusion and corruption) and Michael Avenatti with Felix Sater (presumably to talk business arrangements gone terribly wrong). Where Nike, a for-profit company that trades in sweat-wicking garments and performance cushioning, is transparently middlebrow, the New Yorker trades in highbrow intellectualism; it is a redoubt of journalistic integrity. Which makes the backlash—and subsequent decision to cancel Bannon’s event—the more distressing of the two.

Unlike the Nike ad, which asks nothing of its subject other than a close-up, Remnick proposed to prod the subject of his interview, to provoke him, and, ideally, to get at the truth—in short, to do the work of good journalism, only in front of an audience of several hundred. Bannon himself believed as much: “The reason for my acceptance was simple: I would be facing one of the most fearless journalists of his generation,” he told the Times.