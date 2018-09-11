That’s legally significant.

When that 5 percent of humanity acts badly, employers that have required training are in a much better legal position than those who haven’t. Employers are automatically legally responsible when supervisors harass employees. But they’re not responsible for harassment by non-supervisors unless they knew or should have known about the harassment and failed to take prompt and appropriate corrective action. Training doesn’t merely help the 10 percent learn to behave—it reduces liability when the 5 percent harass, because it shows that the employer did everything it could to prevent, address, and remedy harassment. Moreover, if an employer trains employees on complaint procedures and the employee doesn’t follow them (for instance, by not complaining about the harassment until after he or she has left the company), the employee’s legal remedies are dramatically limited.

Training is also key to managing an employer’s supervisors. Supervisors are just as prone to fall into that 10 percent or the 5 percent as anyone else, as recent events have shown. It’s essential to reach out to that 10 percent of supervisors who are fallible but educable because their employer is automatically on the hook for any harassing behavior. Even more important, supervisors are usually the ones who receive and investigate an employee’s sexual harassment complaints, and then need to know how to handle that legal minefield.

It’s entirely possible to turn a minor dispute into a million-dollar case. Just as the cover-up is often more perilous than the crime, employers’ incompetence or indifference in the face of complaints is often more harmful than the content of the complaints. For instance, it’s essential to train supervisors not to do anything that could be misconstrued as illegal retaliation — like moving the complaining employee to a less desirable position away from the accused harasser in a well-intentioned effort to protect him or her.

So, yes, sexual harassment training does work, in the sense that it helps employers manage legal liability. But done right, it also works by changing attitudes. The most common attitude I encounter is anxiety. My audiences have heard that anyone can be sued for anything, that harassment law is some sinister feminist plot, that well-intentioned people are crushed by the legal system, and that “the rules” are ridiculous and unworkable. These are distortions, told for ratings and political advantage. It’s possible to counter them, and to convince employees that the norms of workplace behavior are reasonable and achievable.

Sexual harassment law springs from our opposition to discrimination – from the notion that we shouldn’t treat people differently at work because of their gender or race or religion. For all of our bitter strife, this concept resonates with Americans. Whether I couch the idea in terms of fundamental fairness or meritocracy or workplace harmony or — for some audiences — religious values, employees are ready to accept an obligation to follow workplace norms when they see them as about decency and non-discrimination and not about conformity or politics.