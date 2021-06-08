We’re only beginning to understand pandemic trauma. Every COVID-19 death has unleashed a river of grief still flooding over the bereaved. Millions of coronavirus survivors are still ravaged by what the disease did to them. Even those who haven’t personally been touched by the virus have had to contend with lost jobs, anxiety, and missed opportunities. But for some people, the past year has also fundamentally broken their moral compass.

Moral injury is not a new idea. In 1994, Jonathan Shay, a clinical psychiatrist, coined the term after noticing that some American soldiers who had experienced traumatic events in Vietnam returned with profound changes to their character. These shifts, he wrote, were markedly different from what would ordinarily be recognized as PTSD: They were predominantly triggered by events that violated a soldier’s moral code rather than, say, narrowly escaping death and then dealing with lingering fear and helplessness. Moral injury is not considered a mental illness, and researchers are still working to clarify the boundaries of what exactly fits into the concept and what behavioral changes it leads to. But what they do know is that exposure to morally injurious events is associated with mental-health conditions such as depression.

Since Shay introduced the idea, psychologists and psychiatrists have expanded the scope of moral injury to include all sorts of scenarios: police officers who must make split-second decisions about whether to shoot someone, firefighters who have to choose whom to save before a burning building collapses, even journalists covering tough stories such as Europe’s 2015 migrant crisis. During the pandemic, the notion has gained new traction with all the tough positions people have been put in. Grieving relatives who can’t say goodbye to their dying loved ones, mourning families who can’t attend funerals, and patients themselves who have been inadequately treated—all might be contending with moral injury. “I think the whole population has got potential to develop those difficulties,” says Neil Greenberg, a psychiatry professor at King’s College London. He told me that people may be asking themselves, “Did I do the right thing? Did others do the right thing?”

The core features of moral injury are feelings of betrayal by colleagues, leaders, and institutions who forced people into moral quandaries, says Suzanne Shale, a medical ethicist. As a way to minimize exposure for the entire team, Kathleen Turner and other ICU nurses have had to take on multiple roles: cleaning rooms, conducting blood tests, running neurological exams, and standing in for families who can’t keep patients company. Juggling all those tasks has left Turner feeling abandoned and expendable. “It definitely exposes and highlights the power dynamics within health care of who gets to say ‘No, I'm too high risk; I can't go in that patient's room,’” she said. Kate Dupuis, a clinical neuropsychiatrist and researcher at Canada’s Sheridan College, also felt her moral foundations shaken after Ontario’s decision to shut down schools for in-person learning at the start of the pandemic. The closures have left her worrying about the potential mental-health consequences this will have on her children.