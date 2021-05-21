Vaccine Lottery Tickets Are Sad, but Also Perfect

Every American state has laws requiring vaccination. If you want your children to attend kindergarten, you must vaccinate them against rubella. Most parents comply because they don’t want anyone going deaf from congenital rubella. And if that isn’t convincing enough, then there is the ominous threat of having to homeschool.
But these laws have holes, and more people are going through them. In the past decade, the number of people seeking “philosophical exemptions”—meaning they don’t need to comply with the law, because, effectively, they disagree with it—has steadily increased. At least partly as a result, measles outbreaks are now verging on common in places where the disease was once totally eradicated. At the same time, more stringent laws may increase skepticism of vaccines, as people conflate concerns about vaccination with objections to being made to do … anything at all.
Americans clearly object to sticks, even during this pandemic: States including Montana, Arkansas, and South Carolina have already banned COVID-19 vaccination requirements, before they could even be proposed. But carrots? Carrots we like. Instead of threatening punishment or withholding access to basic services such as education, some places are starting to offer incentives, largely in the form of free stuff. Get a shot and you can chase it with doughnuts, beer, baseball tickets, or all three. Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine upped the ante with a bombastic plan to enter vaccinated people in a $1 million lottery. It seems to have resulted in a surge in vaccination, and this week both New York and Maryland announced similar lottery prizes.