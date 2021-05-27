Podcast: It’s Time to Tango

Higgins: But I think during the show you were like, “I don’t know. Maybe a listener could be a bit more accurate about that.”

Hamblin: And then specifically with regard to the uniform, which I wasn’t prepared to talk about. You catch me in so many interesting questions, but that’s why I enjoy chatting with you, Maeve. It’s an interesting role. And we had someone write in about that.

Higgins: Yeah, that's right. Do you want to give her a call now so that she can tell us properly once and for all about the surgeon general? Her name is Dr. Ruth Fairbanks. She's literally a college professor. She's a senior instructor at Indiana State University. And I don't know how to say this Terre Haute?

Hamblin: Indiana state, isn't it? Yeah, Terre Haute. Oh, Terre Haute. That's what we said in Indiana growing up. I suppose there are other ways it could be pronounced if you're not from Indiana.

Higgins: So Dr. Fairbanks teaches history and gender studies and one of her classes is in the history of American health policy.

Hamblin: Oh, perfect. So she can tell us about the uniform.

Ruth Fairbanks: Hi, Jim. Hi, Maeve, it's really nice to meet you.

Higgins: Hi, lovely to meet you.

Fairbanks: I've listened to Social Distance since it began and I also remember listening to Maeve In America.

Hamblin: Oh, wow. Long time Maeve fan.

Higgins That's so lovely. Thank you so much. And we absolutely were delighted with your email because my big question was, what is going on with his uniform?

Fairbanks: Well, one of the classes that I teach is a class on the history of American health policy. And one of the things that we cover in my course is a little bit about public health, as well as how we finance health care in this country. And we start in the colonial period. And so my students cover the establishment of the Marine Hospital Service, which started in 1798. And that is the origin of the United States Public Health Service. It grew out of the Marine Hospital Service where Congress established and John Adams signed into law that the American government would pay for the direct care of merchant seamen—Sailors on merchant ships— would provide for their direct care if they were injured or ill.

Higgins: Was that because nobody was doing that? Or was that from the goodness of their hearts?

Fairbanks: Seamen are a very interesting case. And it wasn't just the United States. Great Britain had a long-standing tradition also of providing some care for seamen. And it's because this was an occupation that at once exposed to people, to a variety of bad weather that could cause serious health problems, and falls, and poor food and also exposure to disease and poor living conditions. This was a very vulnerable population at the same time that it was a very important population, because for Great Britain, anything related to ocean-going was really essential as they have this huge empire. And then the American colonies and the brand new United States. All of the new states are along the eastern seaboard and the ocean is the highway. And they've also just declared independence from the major imperial power. It's really important that they also have access to the ocean. So it's essential for the nation as well as the population is very vulnerable. And then the other thing is that charity care, would have only been provided to people who were in that community and sailors, of course, when they put ashore, they don't have a home community. So they were always outsiders. So they would have been blocked off from any access to any charity care. And some of these are still typical of American health care delivery that we deliver. Some of it according to a group that we've sort of picked apart as like this group is eligible for health care, not the whole population, but just this group is. And then also we typically do organize our health care, a lot of it based on location and your membership in a community. That's why some states, of course, have expanded [Medicaid] under the ACA and some states have not. This tradition dates back to the colonial period in the United States, where people who are defined as outside, then … they don't get the same access. But then over the course of time, the Marine Hospital Service begins to accept quarantine responsibilities because they're doctors who are paid by the government. So they're an existing thing that can be used for this other job. And then they gradually begin to take on other responsibilities too. Investigations [of] diseases like hookworm and pellagra and attempts to control the spread of malaria, to control mosquitoes, and then gradually take on more and more of these responsibilities. And sometime around the turn of the century, the name changes to the first the public health and Marine hospital service, and then just the public health service.