Podcast: Share the Vaccine ‘Recipe’

What obligation does the U.S. and all the developed countries that now have these vaccines have to less-developed countries? And [there’s a] continual reminder that people don’t appreciate that: Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. There are countries that are basically on fire and creating new variants that could undermine all of the vaccinating that we’re doing now.
Hamblin: Do you have concerns about the argument people like Bill Gates have made, that if we set a precedent now that vaccine patents can just be made public, that there will be even less investment from the industry in vaccines we might need for future pandemics?
Rovner: Well, my impression is that most of the investment was made by the government. (Laughs.)
Higgins: (Laughs.) Yes!
Hamblin: In point of fact, yeah.
Rovner: Drug companies are still not investing that much. And drug companies not investing in vaccines is not a new thing. I’ve been writing about it for 20 years. And there is this whole argument—and I’ve been covering drug prices since the 1980s when we first started complaining about them, maybe before that, but that was when I started—and drug companies have always said, “If you don’t let us make big profits, we won’t have money to invest into the next lifesaving medicines. Drug companies have been investing in things that are not vaccines for a really long time, so I’m not sure how much of a precedent this sets for intellectual property on other drugs, but certainly it’s something that the drug industry is not thrilled about. I was amazed at how quickly the reaction started flooding into my inbox when this was announced last week. I mean, within seconds.
Hamblin: And the argument is like, “This is going to destroy access to so many medications.” Or, “We won’t be able to do our jobs if we don’t have a billion dollars in profit.”
Rovner: Basically, yes. “You take away the incentive for us to sink money into it if you’re just going to give away what we discover.” And this is not a new argument. This has been the argument about drug prices too. “If we can’t earn unlimited profits, then we won’t have money to put into R&D.” That’s effectively what they’ve been saying since the 1980s.
Hamblin: Yeah. But it’s an effective argument.
Rovner: It’s an extremely effective argument. I always say: The two industries we’re forever haranguing are the drug industry and the tobacco industry. And, unlike the tobacco industry, the drug industry makes things we want and need.
Hamblin: Is it a bundling issue? Could we just have companies that just make vaccines? That way they wouldn’t be able to say, “We’re not going to make vaccines because we need the money to invest in cancer research.” It becomes very muddled and complicated.
Rovner: It does. I mean, there were not enough companies making childhood vaccines for a while. This is not a new thing. They don’t make as much money off of vaccines, which you give once ... Well, the flu vaccine you give every year, but generally, childhood vaccines you give once, maybe twice, rather than a statin drug that a lot of adults will take every day for 20 or 30 years. Vaccines are sort of the least-profitable piece of the drug industry.