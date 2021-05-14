Podcast: Share the Vaccine ‘Recipe’

Maeve Higgins: I’m over in Ireland and some of the E.U. leaders have said this isn’t going to make the biggest difference. Do you think they have a point?

Rovner: I think it’s not going to make a difference right away. And, in fact, the CEOs of the companies making the vaccines are worried about competition for the raw ingredients that they need to continue to make the vaccines. I was at a meeting with the ambassador of one of the E.U. countries ... [and] he did say that it was really important that less-developed countries not just get vaccines from more-developed countries but that they actually manufacture their own vaccines. I had not heard that before. This was a month ago [and] this was a country that makes its own vaccines.

He thought this waiver was really important. He really wanted to get the rest of the world up and running. Obviously, it will take a very long time. It’s not going to help India with its current crisis. India needs vaccines. India has lots of vaccine manufacturing. So I think it may be a long-run thing. The other question is: Is this the first nose under the camel’s tent about intellectual property and waiving patents? Particularly for the very powerful drug industry, which I know is powerful, not just in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world, including the E.U.

Hamblin: So, just to clarify the terms, these patent waivers would mean Pfizer would kind of upload its plans ...

Higgins: It would put them on TikTok and anybody could screenshot them ...

Rovner: It would be a recipe. It would be like Tasty for vaccines.

Hamblin: Yeah, but not everyone can just go make a vaccine in their kitchen. It still requires a lot of overhead, and time to ramp up, and technology. And so the question is: Are there actually companies out there that would make that investment if they could get the IP? And hasn’t Moderna already shared theirs, and not a lot of people took them up on it?

Rovner: I would think the companies would want to, but these are not easy vaccines to make, particularly the mRNA ones. I don’t think it would be that simple for even some of the countries that have vaccine-manufacturing capabilities to necessarily do these quickly.

But it’s definitely an interesting prospect, assuming the World Trade Organization goes ahead and does this. Remember: This is just us supporting it. The W.T.O. actually has to do it. Assuming that they do, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with it.

Higgins: Is Biden just potentially really upsetting the pharmaceutical industry, while not necessarily taking a meaningful step to actually help the countries that desperately need vaccines?

Rovner: The U.S. is also doing other things to help countries that desperately need vaccines. There’s been a lot of concern about the U.S. [being] slow to help India. And there is this lingering irritation of “Why are we vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds when there are so many countries in the world that can’t vaccinate anybody yet?”