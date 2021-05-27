Pandemic Puppies Will Have to Be Alone for the First Time

Bowen the goldendoodle is never home alone. When he first came home as a puppy, last June, his parents were working remotely because of the pandemic. If they try to leave their Boston apartment for even a few minutes now, he makes his unhappiness audible. “He’s whining and barking, and we just don’t want to upset the neighbors,” Jon Canario told me. So they don’t. Wherever they go, he goes. Wherever he can’t go, they don’t go. When Canario and his partner, Scott Greenspan, celebrated a recent birthday, they ordered takeout instead of dining at the restaurant. They ate in a park—with Bowen, of course.
Unfortunately for everyone in this scenario, Bowen’s parents will have to go back to the office later this year. They don’t know exactly when or exactly how many days a week, but they know it’s coming, and they need to figure out what to do. A dog walker? Bowen would still need to get comfortable being alone for several hours a day. Doggy day care? Incredibly expensive. Alternate days working from home so someone is always there with Bowen? If it’s possible.
If the pandemic was the perfect time for being at home with a new puppy, the end of the pandemic is proving to be a rude awakening for those very same puppies. The humans they got used to having around all the time—truly all the time in some cases—will soon have places to be. “I’ve never in my life spoken to a client, until the last few months, where they’ve literally never left the dog alone,” says Elisha Stynchula, a dog trainer in Los Angeles. Not to get groceries, not to get mail, not even to take out the trash. Now these very attached pandemic puppies will have to deal with being alone—and not just alone-in-the-other-room alone or alone-for-five-minutes alone. Some of them are having a rough time of it.