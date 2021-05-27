Pandemic Puppies Will Have to Be Alone for the First Time

“We have been seeing a tremendous increase in inquiries for help,” says Malena DeMartini, a dog trainer who specializes in separation anxiety. “They’re like, ‘I have been able to not really leave for my job, because of the pandemic. But that can’t last forever.’” DeMartini says the dogs she hears about can be divided into two camps. The first are the pandemic puppies that cry when their humans leave but just need time and perhaps a bit of training to adjust to a new routine. The second group has genuine separation anxiety—to the point where the dogs are tearing up the blinds, biting at the door trim, or barking nonstop. They’re not just upset about being alone. “They are terrified,” DeMartini said. “These phobias are really irrational-sounding to us, but the dog him- or herself perceives it in a very real way.”

Most dogs will, fortunately, fall into the first camp, but they and their owners will still need to stumble through a transition period. Going straight from home all day to eight hours at the office will be rough—on dogs and their humans both.

Read: Pay no attention to that cat inside the box

But many dog owners are having trouble making plans, because their employers still have not said when they will have to go back to the office or how often. “We don’t know exactly what this world is going to look like for us and our dogs even six months from now,” says Jane Yates, whose rescue dog, Jasper, has serious separation anxiety. Yates and her husband, who live in Oregon, adopted Jasper in October and quickly realized that he wasn’t like other dogs they’d had. “I finally realized I needed to call in the professionals when I had gone out for a walk,” she told me. “I could hear him from about a block away, howling and barking.” They’ve been working with a trainer on DeMartini’s team to slowly—very, very slowly—get Jasper comfortable with two hours alone. At first, Yates was simply picking up and putting down her coat and keys, then leaving for seconds, and then minutes at a time. She doesn’t think Jasper will ever be comfortable with a whole workday alone.

Gillian Cooper, who got her Yorkipoo, Teddy, last June, told me that she’s been in touch with multiple dog walkers and doggy day cares—to make sure she has multiple options once she is out of the house full-time for her attorney job again. “I’m worried because there’s so many people with dogs. I’m worried these places are going to book up,” she said. She’s been doing some separation training at home with Teddy in his crate. When she leaves, she also turns on (1) a cheap security camera, (2) a white-noise machine to mask outside noises that might startle him, and (3) the radio or the TV, especially The Office, a show that she often has on in the background when she’s at home. “I feel like it might be familiar to him now. I have no idea,” Cooper said, laughing a bit at the idea. Whatever it takes, right?