The Era of Mass Vaccinations Is Ending

But the COVID-19 vaccines have specific logistical requirements that make them uniquely hard to administer in doctors’ offices and other small settings. For example, Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept in ultracold freezers if stored for longer than two weeks, which small sites may not have. All three vaccines in the U.S. are packaged in multidose vials, and once punctured, the vials have to be used within six to 12 hours, depending on the manufacturer. Pfizer’s vials contain five to six doses, Johnson & Johnson’s five; and Moderna’s originally had 10, recently changed to 15. “If you would have asked me two months ago, I would have said, ‘That’s fantastic,’” says Johnson, the Milwaukee health commissioner, about the change to 15 doses. But now, the increase actually complicates vaccination in small settings.

A small physician’s office simply might not have 15 patients who want vaccines in a given day, and last-minute leftover doses are only going to get harder to give away as more people are vaccinated. Several providers told me they are planning vaccine days at their office, so they can get patients vaccinated at the same time rather than opening one vial one day and another the next. But that still requires patients to make a special trip for the vaccine, instead of coming at their own convenience.

Read: We are turning COVID-19 into a young person’s disease

Rural areas have already been facing the challenges of vaccinating on a smaller scale. Heather Preuss, a family physician in Hot Springs, South Dakota, told me that there is only one place for the general public to get COVID-19 vaccines in her town, and it’s giving them out only once a week, on Wednesdays. Her own clinic has not gotten any vaccines, but she has had many patients ask about them while in for another appointment. “They were very disappointed that I could not give that to them while in the clinic,” she said. She worries that her patients who are elderly or unable to afford gas money for long trips won’t get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Susan Osborne, a family physician in Floyd, Virginia, who has been administering COVID-19 vaccines in her small town, says she sometimes can’t find enough takers after opening a vial. “People want to come on their own time right now,” she told me. “We really need to get a single-dose vial.”

This is going to happen more and more as the U.S. moves toward smaller-scale vaccination. Should a vaccine provider open a new vial for two people at the end of the day, knowing that most of the doses will probably be spoiled? “We need guidance about how to balance vaccine waste and missed opportunities as we shift gears into a distributed system,” says Moore, of the Immunization Action Coalition, who is looking to the CDC for future guidelines. The dilemma is unlikely to go away soon. Even as the U.S. moves to smaller vaccination sites where single-dose vials would be helpful, vaccines are in short supply globally and still need to be made as efficiently as possible. Manufacturing single-dose vials would require five to 15 times as much glass and “fill and finish” capacity for bottling the vaccines, which the world currently can’t spare.