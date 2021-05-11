The Doctors Who Bet Their Patients’ Lives on COVID-19 Test Results

In the weeks that followed, the transplant patient received the best available COVID-19 treatments, including remdesivir and convalescent plasma, but doctors couldn’t save her. Two months after the procedure, she was dead. A reexamination of respiratory fluid taken from her donor before surgery revealed the source of the infection: The transplanted lungs that doctors sewed inside her body had been teeming with the coronavirus.

I’m a physician who specializes in diagnostics, so one quirk of my pandemic experience has been getting lots of text messages from my friends about the polymerase chain reaction. PCR is used in laboratories to identify everything from genetic conditions to infections to cancers, though you probably know it as the “gold standard” method for detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The friends who texted me had gotten COVID-19 tests, and they wanted help interpreting their results.

A COVID-19 test result seems straightforward on its face: You’re either positive or negative. But questions often follow: What if you feel a little sick, but your test has come up empty—can you risk going back to work? Or what if your test is positive, but you feel completely fine—should you repeat it later to confirm that you’ve recovered? How much later? In the early months of the pandemic, I muddled through giving advice to friends based on what was already known about the technology, and on the preliminary data coming out of China. Probably not, I said. Maybe so. A week or two? I couldn’t say very much with certainty.

A year later, my colleagues and I have more and better facts to help us through this diagnostic slop. Now we know that a positive result on a PCR test won’t tell you whether you’re currently contagious, but it can say—with 99.9 percent accuracy—that you’ve been infected with SARS-CoV-2. As for false negatives, larger analyses suggest that about one in eight infections could be missed.

There’s one specific branch of medicine where even these modest risks of error simply cannot be abided. For the more than 107,000 Americans who are now waiting for an organ transplant—and for those who have already received an organ—the stakes of COVID-19 testing are amplified many times over. It’s easy to understand how a missed infection in a donor could lead to deadly complications for the transplantee, as in the tragedy last fall. But a false-positive result—a COVID-19 case that isn’t real or is long-recovered—may be fatal too, when it delays or prevents an organ from reaching a desperate patient. It’s hard enough for frontline doctors to interpret a surprising test result. For those who work in transplant medicine, decisions made under this uncertainty could be irreversible.

“It’s my worst nightmare,” Joshua Lieberman, a pathologist at the University of Washington who works on transplantation testing, said when I asked about the case in Michigan. He was particularly struck by the extent of infection found in the donated lungs. “There’s not a little bit of COVID in there. It is rip-roaringly positive,” he said of the PCR results—“like, a million times more virus” than he usually sees.