Germany’s Anti-Vaccination History Is Riddled With Anti-Semitism

The anti-Semitic tropes of the 19th and 20th centuries do not usually appear in the same shape or form today; rather, they appear in coded language, used by the populist parties that have forged nationalist beliefs. Conspiracy theories are popular among members of Germany’s conservative party Alternative for Germany (widely known by its German initials, AfD)—perhaps most analogous to the right wing of the American Republican Party—and some members have recently organized anti-lockdown protests. Like Republican voters in the U.S., AfD voters are more likely to oppose social-distancing measures and mask wearing.

Again, most Germans don’t ascribe to these views: About 70 percent of Germans indicated their willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it were proven to be safe and effective, according to a study in Nature Medicine. (This study was published in October 2020, before concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine became widely publicized.) But another study showed an increase in the level of vaccine mistrust corresponding with rising rates of populism. In the U.S., too, right-wing political views have been tangled with anti-scientific ideas: In a March poll, close to half of Donald Trump voters said they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them.

It would be easy to see this history of prejudice creeping into anti-vaccination campaigns as a specifically German problem; in the U.S., the relationship between anti-science sentiment and racism may not be immediately obvious. But connections between them can be made out. Although anti-Semitism still exists in the U.S. and has arguably colored even scientifically minded public-health responses, in the 1890s and today, the clearest way in which anti-science sentiment has encoded prejudice during this pandemic is in the outright denial of the coronavirus’s consequences. This denial is itself a racially coded act that dismisses the toll that COVID-19 has taken on Black, Latino, and Native American communities in the United States. As the COVID Racial Data Tracker shows, Black people in America are dying at 1.4 times the rate of white people from COVID-related causes.

So when skeptics dismiss the pandemic—as Trump did—they overlook the scale of the suffering the virus has visited on Black Americans, and ignore health inequities. Whether that’s by design doesn’t really matter: Denying the need for public-health measures, including vaccination, slips into tacitly accepting that the disease will carry off people from these communities, in the same way 19th-century Germans accepted that cholera would carry off the Jewish and the poor. American coronavirus skeptics claim that there’s nothing to fear, that the whole thing is a hoax, while the virus kills their Black and Latino neighbors at disproportionately high rates.