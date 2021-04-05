The Urgency of Vaccinating Kids

In Hagood’s county, vaccination rates are well below the national average. “Some people still don’t believe the pandemic is real, even after they’ve had COVID,” she said. Her son told her he wants to get vaccinated so he doesn’t transmit the virus to anyone. “If our pediatrician says it’s safe,” Hagood told me, “I’ll do it.”

Based on what’s been observed in adults, pediatricians already know that, in principle, the COVID-19 vaccines will be safe for children. Pediatric immune systems are different from adults’, but they share enough commonalities to expect similar outcomes. The lingering question is what dosage is ideal for which age groups, in order to elicit the most protective immune response with the fewest side effects. At this point, the clinical trials won’t need to wait to count the number of children who do or don’t contract the virus after vaccination. “You can connect the immune responses that you observe in children and the protective effects you see in adults,” Spearman told me. “If these immune responses protect adults, then they would very likely protect children too.”

Being certain that the dosages are extremely safe has been a key priority that has to be weighed against the urgent need for vaccines. Even a single story about a child who had a bad reaction can be terrifying to parents—especially those who are already hesitant, and under the mistaken impression that COVID-19 is almost never a serious disease in children. Once the appropriate dosages are known, the FDA will grant emergency-use authorizations. These may feel far off, Spearman reminded me, but the process is still unfolding many times faster than it would have in years past. “We are no longer in the norm. Since COVID hit, we’re in a completely new era.”

That newness is itself a major source of vaccine hesitancy, explains Bethany Robertson, a co-director of the nonprofit Parents Together, who has been researching how families are approaching this decision. “It’s not surprising that parents are still making up their minds, and wanting to make sure the vaccine is safe is important,” Robertson told me. Many parents are less likely to vaccinate their children than to get vaccinated themselves: A recent poll found that 70 percent of caregivers said either that they’d already been vaccinated or that they would probably get vaccinated, but only 58 percent said the same about their kids.

For those concerned about the mRNA vaccines purely on the basis of their relative newness, the adenoviral-vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson might be a more appealing alternative. This approach had been successfully tested and approved in another vaccine, against Ebola, before the current pandemic even started. For others, concerns are rooted in systemic distrust and historical disenfranchisement. “We need to respond to legitimate concerns, especially among communities of color, even before the vaccines are available,” Robertson said.