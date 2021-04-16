The Year That Broke America’s Health-Care Workers

It’s made Hughes consider whether she can stay in her job for only the second time in nearly a decade. The other time was eight years ago, right after she miscarried twins. The facility was severely short-staffed, and she had been picking up a lot of extra hours. “I really blamed the work for my miscarriage,” she said. She got through it and decided to stay.

This time might be different. “I love my job, and I want to keep doing it for as long as I can,” she said. But, she added, “I know that there is an expiration date on this job or me.”

No one has endured the past year unscathed, but America’s health-care workers have witnessed the worst of it while trying to keep the rest of us healthy and safe. They’ve fought for PPE, and with patients and visitors who refuse to wear masks. They’ve watched their patients give birth alone, suffer alone, die alone. Hundreds of thousands got sick themselves, and many more lived with the daily worry of bringing the virus home to their loved ones. Many began to wonder if it’s worth it. “People are definitely looking for greener pastures,” says Rob Baril, the president of SEIU 1199 New England, a union chapter that represents about 25,000 nursing-home employees, home health aides, and other health-care workers.

Many of the facilities that employ these workers already struggled with retention given the low pay and high workload. “Pre-pandemic, this was a workforce that in many ways was very fragile and underappreciated and underpaid,” Rachel Werner, the executive director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, told me. Baril estimates that about 80 percent of his members are women, and that 80 percent are Black or Latino. And because their work is associated with the work that women are expected to do at home for free, it’s long been undervalued. “It’s a workforce that’s quite invisible, easy to dismiss,” Werner said. “It doesn’t have a lot of political capital or clout.”

Now the stakes are even higher. “You can’t get people to go risk their lives for $15 an hour,” Baril told me. Chronic understaffing became an acute crisis last year, as people got sick or feared for their safety if they came to work; one in five nursing homes was short on staff last summer. But workers without paid sick leave faced financial ruin if they had to stay home to quarantine or recover from COVID-19.

It was a vicious cycle. Take nursing homes: COVID-19 outbreaks were significantly more common in facilities that didn’t offer paid sick leave. Sky-high turnover rates helped spread the disease far and wide. So far, more than 1,800 nursing-home staff and 130,000 residents have died of COVID-19. At one facility in Connecticut, Kimberly Hall North, which has 150 beds, the state reported in May that 40 patients had died; Baril said that one employee had died and another had brought the disease home to her mother, who died. The long-term-care system “has historically been held together with duct tape and spit,” Werner said. “The pandemic revealed how fragile that system is.”