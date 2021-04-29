Listen: The Consequences of Vaccine Nationalism

And then, of course, all those numbers hit home when you see the actual images of people waiting outside of hospitals not being able to get in, not having enough oxygen. Doctors who are just struggling, saying they’ve never dealt with anything like this—even during the first wave. It’s a really, really depressing situation.

James Hamblin: Yeah, there’s something that doesn’t come through in the numbers that does when you hear stories that there aren’t enough graveyards, or there’s not enough wood to burn funeral pyres. People are dying because of something as simple as not enough oxygen in a hospital, if you’re even lucky enough to get a hospital bed.

Given what we know about how to prevent this disease, we have some level of vaccination and population immunity—and [it] clearly is far from over—but I didn’t think we would get to a point of that level of severity at this point in the pandemic. How did this happen? Is India really far behind on vaccination? Is there not as much population immunity as they might have thought?

Serhan: There were a number of factors. The first is with vaccination. Despite the fact that India is home to the world’s largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute, and despite the fact that it’s engaged in a lot of vaccine diplomacy—giving doses to a number of its neighbors—India actually hasn’t vaccinated a large portion of its population. The fully vaccinated population stands at about 1.7 percent. And with all its domestic manufacturing [now] just targeted on India, that isn’t proving enough right now.

So vaccination was part of it, [as well as] what I talked about before—but also the variants. Virtually every variant of concern that we know about [is] in India right now. And we’ve seen the emergence of a new Indian variant, which is also currently being studied; some experts that I’ve spoken to fear that it’s behind a lot of the surge that we’re seeing right now. So it’s a confluence of factors, none of them very good at all.

Hamblin: Something really important to keep an eye on in the coming weeks [is] what we can understand about how many people are being infected. Is this simply a case of an immunologically naive population? Or did immunity wane, and people are being re-infected? Or are the variants hitting people in new ways that we need to understand better?

In any case, it’s clearly, acutely, a crisis for the country—which, as I understand, had been exporting a lot of vaccines but now has to stop that and focus more domestically. Does that mean adjacent countries who were counting on vaccines from India are going to feel ripple effects of this?

Serhan: Yes. And unfortunately, it’s going to be some of the countries that need vaccines the most [and] that currently aren’t getting them. The Serum Institute is one of the biggest providers to COVAX, the international initiative aimed at equalizing vaccine distribution around the world. There are 92 low- and middle-income countries that have been relying on the Serum Institute to begin vaccinations. And the Serum Institute had to go to COVAX and effectively say: “Look, we can’t ignore the crisis at home. We need to turn our attention to India. We’re not going to be able to supply as many doses as we said we would, at least for the next couple of months.”