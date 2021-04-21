The Suicide Wave That Never Was

Accounts of other supposed suicide hot spots also tend to fall apart on closer inspection. In November, The Washington Post published a lengthy article that examined both teen and adult suicide during the pandemic. It quoted unnamed experts who feared that a “toxic mix of isolation and economic devastation could generate a wave of suicides,” and the piece described some “troubling signs” that the wave had already begun. The Post said that in DuPage County, Illinois, for example, deaths from suicide had increased by 23 percent: 54 occurred in the first six months of 2020, compared with 44 during the same period in 2019. That may be a 23 percent increase, but given that more than 900,000 people live in DuPage, it shouldn’t be overinterpreted. In fact, when you look at deaths from suicide in the county for all of 2020 (as opposed to just the first half), there’s hardly any change at all: There were 94 suicides in total last year, compared with 90 the year before. (There were 107 in 2018.) As for teenagers and adolescents, six died by suicide in DuPage in 2020, compared with eight in 2019.

With more than 3,000 counties in the United States, it would be easy, in any year, to pick out some where the number of deaths from suicide went up. It would also almost certainly be meaningless. Inevitably, some counties will record an increase, while others will record a decline. And if you wanted to find some place where youth suicides had doubled, like they did in the Clark County school district, that’s easy too: When the number of incidents is relatively small, you’re likely to find places where the total goes from 10 to 20. Or vice versa. Whatever narrative you’re trying to support, a county or a school district will provide the numbers you need.

At times, evidence for the broader mental-health troubles teens have faced during the pandemic has been overstated too. The most recent round of dramatic headlines was prompted by a study of insurance claims for mental-health services from a nonprofit called FAIR Health. The numbers for teenagers had “skyrocketed,” according to the coverage: In just the first two months after schools closed, teens’ insurance claims for mental-health treatment were “approximately double” what they’d been during the same period in 2019. In a similar vein, reports about a CDC study from November emphasized that youth mental-health emergencies had soared during the pandemic, and that related ER visits among teens had gone up by nearly one-third from the year before. All of these data were said to reveal that the pandemic’s effect on kids’ mental health was “in some ways worse than the experts feared.”

But what many news outlets called a rise in claims or an increase in emergency-room visits was actually a rise in the percentage of claims or visits. So, for instance, the number of insurance claims related to intentional self-harm among those ages 13 to 18 did almost double as a percentage of overall medical claims in March 2020 compared with March 2019. But the total number of medical claims dropped by about half that month, likely because people were postponing their less urgent trips to the doctor. Similarly, the total number of ER visits among teens went down by roughly one-third. At the same time, the absolute number of insurance claims related to intentional self-harm among teens decreased by 2 percent compared with the previous year, and the absolute number of teens’ mental-health ER visits decreased by 15 percent.