Surviving the Pandemic as a Kid With Chronic Illness

Then the coronavirus crash-landed in New York, relegating Diana and her parents to their three-bedroom home in the Bronx. Last March, her classes went entirely virtual, lashing her to a computer for most of her day. By the beginning of April, Diana was dealing with a trio of new symptoms. Within minutes of turning on a screen, she’d be flooded with a wave of nausea—rocking, jolting sensations that made her feel like she was trapped in a zigzagging car. Pain would intermittently grip the sides of her head. And for about 80 percent of her day, she told me, her eyes ached as though “someone had been holding them open for a really long time,” making it nearly impossible to find and focus on the words and numbers that flashed in front of her.

She’s had little respite in the year since, as her doctors have struggled to diagnose her symptoms and rein them in. It’s a bad spot to be in, Diana told me, while her classes are still taught mostly on Zoom, and her social relationships are tethered by virtual lifelines. Early last fall, she decided to permanently log out of the Discord platform that her friends have been using to exchange messages, despite knowing how severely it would deepen her isolation. “I’ve missed half a year of inside jokes,” she told me. “It’s hell.”

The triad of neurological symptoms has been so consuming that the threat of the coronavirus itself blipped almost entirely off Diana’s radar. Despite following all precautions, she got a mild case of COVID-19 a couple of months ago—likely during a trip to the optometrist, and within days of both her parents’ second shots. She took the virus seriously, holing up in her room and leaving only to make masked trips to the bathroom. A year into battling her mystery illness, getting COVID-19 was “almost a relief,” she said. This time, at least, “I knew exactly what was wrong with me.”

Diana is, in some ways, an exceptional case. At 15, she is on the cusp of being eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine, but can’t yet receive the lifesaving shot. She is African American and Asian American—two groups that have experienced heightened discrimination in recent months—though she and her mom say race hasn’t been a huge factor in their pandemic experience. Her chronic health issues are an additional stressor; in the pandemic’s early months, Jo worried that her daughter’s weakened kidneys would put her in the coronavirus’s crosshairs. In a time of chaos, Diana has had to seek more medical care, not less, upping her exposure to others. The changes the global crisis has wrought seem to have broken the tenuous truce she had with her health.

“The quarantine, the isolation, the remote learning, that has been tragic—that has hit everybody,” Carolina Pombar, Diana’s pediatrician at Mount Sinai, told me. “In her case, I think it has been even worse.”