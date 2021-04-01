Listen: No Shirt. No Shoes. No Shots. No Service.

And when [some Americans are] talking in the context of vaccines, they keep saying, “Well, you can’t make me do something that I don’t want to do.” But of course, if you pose a direct threat to others, you could be quarantined. You could be told that you can’t move around in a way that you might want to. And ultimately, we have many Supreme Court decisions that say you could be told to get vaccinated and be fined if you wouldn’t do it.

We’re not a society that says you can do whatever you wish in the name of freedom or liberty. But a lot of Americans worry that the government is going to make them get vaccinated, and that’s part of the resistance to the authentication. It’s not the paperwork, it’s, “You can’t make me get vaccinated.” Many of the same people who bridle, say conservatives in the U.S., at the notion of vaccine certification being demanded—I’ve seen it referred to as a Nazi regime asking for your papers as you travel about—are perfectly willing to ask for your papers if they think you’re not here legally.

And, oddly enough, it’s more likely their much-beloved private sector is going to start putting in requirements to show vaccine authentication. If you want to go to a sports event, Madison Square Garden has already said, “You can come in here two ways: You show us a negative COVID test that’s recent or you show us proof of vaccination.” They’re not the government. They’re just a private entity saying, “We’re going to make sure we draw customers by making sure they feel safe.” So you’re going to see more movement toward private-sector requirements, [and] the very same conservatives and libertarians who like the free market are going to be confronted with the reality of business and private entities saying, “Guess what? No shirt, no shoes, no shot, no service.”

Hamblin: Do you foresee this patchwork of private-sector requirements incentivizing vaccination enough that we don’t need government IDs or anything more centralized?

Caplan: No private entity can make you get vaccinated, and, outside of some sectors like the military and maybe health-care workers, the government isn’t ready to mandate vaccination. But if you don’t get vaccinated, then your employer could well say, “You can’t work here.” And it’s not discriminatory because there’s no racial, religious, or gender discrimination. It just means that, “to keep our workplace safe, we expect you, if you come in here, to be vaccinated.” And I think it’s easy right now for some conservatives and critics to say, “I don’t like this. They can’t make me.” I think they’re going to have to turn around and say to businesses that they can’t put those requirements in place. And I don’t think that will work. I think businesses will be free to do it.

But that said, I think the debate should move in this direction: First, if we’re going to have vaccine authentication, who’s issuing it if it’s not the government? Some of us have these cards from the CDC that we got when we got vaccinated. And they’re just little paper cards. They weren’t intended to be certificates or, if you will, domestic vaccine passports. [But] if I got one right now, I would take a picture of it, photocopy it, and then laminate it because I think it’s something you’re going to be able to show as proof. But that’s controversial. Maybe we should have apps certified by private businesses that you pay, and they talk to your doctor and make sure that you really did get the shot, along with the date and kind of shot you got. But that’s going to be a fight over whether private businesses can impose requirements on people to enter public places like a cruise ship or a sporting event. But again, I absolutely think they can.