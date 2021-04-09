The Way Out of Brain Fog

Merlino reports improvements for Gustafson and others at the Penn clinic. The majority of patients have noticeably improved after two months, and still more are improved after four, she told me.

At Beth Israel, most of Fong’s patients appear to be better by the six-month mark, and many have resumed their pre-COVID responsibilities. But there are caveats. Some 50- and 60-year-olds are returning to jobs before their younger peers, perhaps because the more active, stressful lives of young parents and early-career employees can be more cognitively demanding. Because of these pressures, younger people may need more time to recuperate and regain their capacities.

It’s too early to tell whether patients can recover completely. Merlino has seen a couple of patients with minor cognitive deficits apparently recover all their skills and capabilities. But once patients have recovered enough to use the clinic’s strategies at home, they are discharged, and the clinic can no longer keep track of them. “The brain takes a long time to heal, and there is a limit to what insurance companies will cover,” Merlino said. “A lot of my patients have returned to work, and their functioning has definitely improved. In some cases, it has been over a year and they are still not back to work.”

The sooner rehab starts, the better the outcome is likely to be, says the neurologist Michael Zandi, a co-founder of a long-COVID clinic at the National Hospital for Neurology in London. While some people may ignore mild symptoms in hopes that they will go away, or delay treatment for fear that word of their symptoms will get out and jeopardize their jobs, Zandi encourages them to seek help: “People should be aware that if they’ve got numbness or weakness, serious memory problems, this could have something to do with their brain.”

As researchers and therapists develop treatments for the neurological symptoms of long COVID, other specialists are working to identify its causes. Many think the symptoms result from cytokines, molecules produced by the immune system in response to infection. While it’s not clear to what extent the virus can enter the brain, cytokines can cross the blood-brain barrier, and they may be provoking an inflammatory response. To test the idea, the Columbia University neuroscientist J. John Mann plans to scan patients’ brains in search of a particular protein that is activated during an inflammatory response. In patients with depression and suicidal ideation, Mann has watched levels of that protein surge; he aims to study whether the same is true for those with long COVID.

Researchers at Yale also suspect that inflammation generated by the immune system is the cause of many long-COVID symptoms. Like Koralnik, they point to evidence that people already experiencing depression or an autoimmune disease, both of which are associated with inflammation, appear to be at heightened risk of neurological complications from COVID. They have also observed that long-COVID patients have a higher-than-average incidence of psychosis, which might also be linked to inflammation. Serena Spudich, a clinician at the university’s new neuroCOVID-19 clinic, has found inflammatory proteins and antibodies in patients’ blood samples. More alarming, she and her colleagues have also found autoantibodies—immune molecules that attack the patients’ own tissues instead of the pathogen. Spudich speculates that COVID-19 might cause a subtle injury to the blood-brain barrier that allows the autoantibodies to access and attack brain tissue. If that is so, targeted immune-modulating therapies of the sort used for neurodegenerative or autoimmune diseases could help.