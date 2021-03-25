Long-Haulers Are Pushing the Limits of COVID-19 Vaccines

Many long-haulers are still lining up for vaccination, in hope of guarding against a future tussle with the coronavirus and a more severe bout of disease. (Early evidence hints that COVID-19 survivors do produce a strong immune response to the virus, but might need the extra jolt offered by vaccines to keep their defenses high.) Now, as more shots roll out, a second potential perk has emerged: A scattering of long-haulers report that their COVID-19 symptoms have mysteriously faded after their shots—an astounding and unexpected pattern that’s captured the attention of experts worldwide.

Stories of symptoms that subside after the shots are intriguing, experts told me. But no clinical trials have tested whether the vaccines can act as makeshift therapeutics for long COVID, either. It’s still unclear how common these ebbs in illness are, or how fleeting they might be. In patient-led surveys, at least as many long-haulers are reporting no postvaccination change in symptoms; a small percentage said that the shots have so far made their illness worse.

Long COVID, with its constellation of debilitating, life-altering symptoms, is one of the most serious outcomes of a coronavirus infection. But it remains one of the least understood parts of the pandemic. A year into the greatest global health crisis in a century, scientists still have not settled on a consensus definition for long COVID, let alone a standard set of tests or treatments. Now long-haulers are tackling one of the biggest data vacuums yet: the collision of their condition with vaccines.

If all goes well, vaccines could chip away at the long-hauler population on two fronts: preventing long COVID, and perhaps bringing some cases to an end. But as the world rushes toward the promise of a finish line, the science of long COVID once again lags behind. Until that gap is closed, our race against the virus cannot be won.

My colleague Ed Yong was one of the first to report on long COVID, in June. In the nine months since, the condition has gained international recognition and sparked a small but growing number of efforts to scientifically suss out its causes, including several that will be funded by the National Institutes of Health. Without firm answers, progress on palliatives and preventives for the disease will be halting and patchwork; in many trials studying treatments for coronavirus infections, long-COVID patients have simply been left out.

That’s also been the case for immunizations. When many vaccine developers’ clinical trials began last spring, long COVID wasn’t yet widely known, making it difficult to enroll people who had begun to suffer its symptoms or to check whether the shots affected the risk of contracting the condition. The result was erasure: Not asking was easier. While billions of people around the globe have seen themselves reflected in vaccine trials and their dazzling success, long-haulers have so far been offered only a distant window into someone else’s reality.