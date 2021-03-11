People Are Keeping Their Vaccines Secret

Read: ‘What if you just don’t tell anyone?’

Everyone I spoke with said they were grateful to get their shots when they did. They were glad to have the protection, and happy to help quash a pandemic that just hit its one-year anniversary. This week, the CDC officially granted a new suite of enviable privileges to vaccinees, allowing them to mix with one another indoors, without masks; previous guidelines had cleared them to skip postexposure quarantines.

This problem may be fleeting. In the United States, at least, the pace of vaccination has picked up, and some countries, including China, are pushing for mandatory disclosure of immunization status from travelers. But as long as vaccine demand continues to outstrip supply, the inoculated might hesitate to reveal their status and risk their eligibility being debated among those still waiting in the queue. The vaccination rollout has forced people to consider where they fall in each state’s prioritization scheme—a strange sort of government-sanctioned meritocracy—and to square that identity with their public image. The fear that those two metrics don’t match up is enough to drive many people into hiding, and many are unsure of when, or how, they’ll decide to emerge.

During the weeks following the first vaccine authorization, when nearly all of the shots were given to health workers and nursing-home residents, eligibility was, for better or worse, simple to profile. But since then, states have splintered over whom to prioritize next. Some, such as Montana, have explicitly called communities of color to the fore; others, such as California, have focused on reaching essential workers. Although America’s oldest residents are now eligible for their shots, age floors differ across county lines; states also disagree on which preexisting medical conditions are most urgent to address. People who are green-lit for a jab in one place might be booted out of line in another.

The mixed messaging has made official priorities difficult to discern. When a friend in Montana was told that she was eligible for a vaccine, “I thought it was a glitch at first,” she told me. “I still feel I can’t trust anyone to tell me that [it’s] my turn.”

A lot of the conditions that now qualify people aren’t easily identifiable. Scrubs or white coats no longer demarcate eligible professions in photos; many of the newest shot recipients are young. When eligibility becomes a patchwork, people have an easier time tugging at the seams: Every week, more stories surface of people who have been accused of stealing or sequestering vaccines, or faking their eligibility to filch a dose. “People are asking suspiciously, ‘Well, how did that person get it?’” says Nita Farahany, a bioethicist at Duke University. As others anxiously await their turn, the inoculated have felt pressured to share not just whether they were immunized, but why.