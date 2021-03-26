COVID-21: A Primer

Antibodies are not the whole story, though. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease specialist at UC San Francisco, believes that we’ll be well protected by other immune mechanisms, even after antibody levels drop. Her research focuses on how HIV evades and weakens the body’s immune system, particularly the T cells. She reminded me that T cells, and also B cells, store a memory of prior infections, and are generally more important than antibodies for maintaining long-term protection against viruses.

Reassuring evidence has already emerged indicating that these cells can form durable memories of SARS-CoV-2. Recently, a group of researchers biopsied the lymph nodes of vaccinated individuals and found “remarkably” strong B-cell development. In a February Science paper, another team found that the T cells generated in people who have had COVID-19 seem to have similar half-lives to the T cells you get from being vaccinated against yellow fever—and yellow-fever protection usually lasts a lifetime.

Another promising sign comes from those who contracted the original SARS coronavirus in 2003. The T cells of people who were infected at the time reliably recognized the spike protein from the virus in lab experiments 17 years later. Gandhi believes that this memory, while not always as protective as having high levels of neutralizing antibodies in your blood, will likely be sufficient to prevent severe disease. “Do I think that we’ll have lifelong immunity from severe infection?” she said. “I am very heartened that we will.”

If that’s the case, then COVID-21 will eventually be a milder, less deadly version of the illness that we started with last year. “The worst-case scenario is we render it a cold,” Gandhi said. “The best-case is we reach herd immunity and the virus goes almost entirely away.”

But others expect a much worse worst-case scenario, in which immunity to severe disease is only temporary. The biologist and former Harvard professor William Haseltine warns against the rosy view: “It seems to me clear that the T-cell theory isn’t going to hold up,” he told me. Although our memory cells could continue to recognize the virus, that won’t necessarily be enough to give us meaningful protection. The disease might end up being milder the second time around, or after vaccination, but he worries that, as the virus mutates, it also could get worse. As for herd immunity, Haseltine called that a “fantasy.” “The best we’ll get is seasonal herd immunity. We have 60 years of experience with coronaviruses, and they come back every year.”

Even the bad version of COVID-21 would be far different from the depths of COVID-19, though. Millions of cases of severe disease would be prevented with vaccines, but boosters would have to be given out at regular intervals. “The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are shockingly good mimics of natural infection,” Haseltine told me. “But it’s really important to stress the fact that these vaccines are likely to be temporary protection. A year or maybe two.” That means we’d need a more enduring system of vaccine production and distribution. It will be an enormous challenge to keep the public up-to-date with annual or semiannual injections—and if uptake flags and the virus remains pervasive, even immunized people won’t be 100 percent free from risk.