You Recovered From COVID-19. Now Your Coffee Smells Like Sewage.

But it was not until 2009 that Thomas Hummel, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at the University of Dresden, tested a standardized smell-training protocol in the lab. He and his colleagues asked 40 people with anosmia to sniff four essential oils—rose, lemon, eucalyptus, and clove—twice a day for 10 seconds each. After 12 weeks, the volunteers who’d adhered to the smell training regained some of their smell; those in a control group did not. But not everyone who did the smell training improved, and those who did improve didn’t necessarily fully recover. “It’s not a wonder drug,” Hummel told me, “but it helps to increase function faster.” Smell training is less like a cure than like physical therapy for the nose.

Since then, Hummel and his colleagues have tested variations of the smell-training protocol: using more complex scents, using a new set of scents every two months, and adding a picture of an object with the appropriate scent. None has much improved on the original.

Many people who encounter smell training do so through a charity in the U.K. called AbScent. AbScent’s founder, Chrissi Kelly, lost her sense of smell for the first time after a viral infection in 2012. When her doctor suggested smell training, she found little useful information: The studies that existed had been written for other scientists, not patients. So Kelly began writing down her own tips, such as putting drops of the essential oils in a small jar so the scent blooms like that of wine in a wine glass. Kelly says almost any substance with a scent can theoretically be used for training—calamine lotion, hand soap. But people find that beginning with a standardized guide is helpful, so the protocol on AbScent’s website suggests using the four scents from Hummel’s study. “There’s so much anxiety associated with smell loss,” Kelly told me. “Getting it right and doing it the right way is really, really important to people.”

Anosmia is associated with depression, loss of appetite, and diminished quality of life, but it’s also an invisible and underappreciated phenomenon. So Kelly started a Facebook group where people with anosmia could connect. When COVID-19 pandemic began, membership in the group took off; she could almost track the global spread of COVID-19 based on the locations of new members. Kelly eventually created another group just for COVID-19 patients, which now has 25,000 members. Some COVID-19 patients also lose their sense of taste, as Ruby Martinez did; others lose their ability to sense mintiness or spiciness, which are chemical sensations distinct from pure smell or taste. But smell loss seems to be the most common sensory disruption associated with COVID-19.

Kelly’s smell got quite good after smell training but in April, she got COVID-19, and lost her sense of smell for the second time. She’s now going through the process again. Unfortunately, she’s still experiencing terrible parosmia. “I’m of course very sad for the second loss of my sense of smell,” she said. “But I’m not giving up. I don’t think that it’s implausible that it will once again come back.”